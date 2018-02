Owen Benjamin made this video, published in January 2018.

We would cut out the allusion to “Judeo-Christian values” if we could, but we agree emphatically with the message as a whole. In our words:

“Wake up, Western man, act against Islam – or Despair!“

And we savor the bitter sarcasm with which the message is delivered.

It is titled: IT IS TIME TO SUBMIT TO ISLAMIC TOLERANCE.

