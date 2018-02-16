Fight for free speech 0
This video, published September 13, 2017, records the concluding part of a discussion between Mark Steyn and Jordan Peterson.
“Free speech is racism.”
That’s what the rising generation is taught to believe by the Left.
This video, published September 13, 2017, records the concluding part of a discussion between Mark Steyn and Jordan Peterson.
“Free speech is racism.”
That’s what the rising generation is taught to believe by the Left.
Posted under education, Leftism, Race, Videos by Jillian Becker on Friday, February 16, 2018
Tagged with Jordan Peterson, Mark Steyn
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.