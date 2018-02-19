Italy hotting up to civil war 4

… if enough Italians can bring themselves to fight it before they are drowned in the “flood” of  Third World – mostly Muslim – immigrants.

In this video (which we came to via The Participator), Professor Alexandre del Valle – who has written extensively on Islam, terrorism, the Arab world, and Turkey – warns that the Left and Right are “radicalizing” in Italy, taking up irreconcilable positions on the question of the nation state and its “flooding”.

The aim of the Left, he says, is the total destruction of that “absolute evil”, the nation state; of  Western “Christian” Europe and of all Western “Christian” civilization. (What we insist is Enlightenment Europe, Enlightenment civilization.) He rightly accuses George Soros and charities such as Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children of funding and promoting the “flood”.

While he seems reluctant to sound alarmist, his message is intensely alarming.

As he is one of too few Europeans who see the colossal disaster that is coming and can make their voices heard, may he stupendously alarm all Europe and the entire Western world. “Cry ‘Havoc!’, and let slip the dogs of war.”

Posted under Civil war, Europe, immigration, Islam, Italy, jihad, Muslims, Videos by Jillian Becker on Monday, February 19, 2018

  • liz

    Yes, intensely alarming. It’s time for people to recognize that the war is already in progress – Western civilization is already under assault, attack, invasion and infiltration. George Soros and all his cohorts should be arrested as enemies of the state and all their billions frozen and confiscated.
    It’s already gone way too far! The “Right” is not “becoming radicalized” – it is simply responding to the very real threat posed by the already radical Left.

  • Don L

    If they won’t go peacefully, use force but round ’em up and send them back across the Med. It is a war for survival and as yet the west is failing to put up any resistance … Europe — Really Lulled, Gulled & Dulled!

    • Yes. That would be a possible – and humane – way to do get rid of the invaders. But the conflict between Left and Right, between the multiculturalists and the patriots, between the globalist elites and the peoples would not end with the expulsion of the invaders and the stopping of the flood. The Left needs to be thoroughly defeated. Or it will bring the invaders back again. Europe needs about 30 Donald Trumps, and as far as we know there is only one – doing a good job thus far for America. There are some leaders of movements in Europe that are inspired by him, and if they come to power through the ballot, they might save their countries. But the chance is slipping away with every arrival of a boatload of “refugees” on the shores of southern Europe.

      • Don L

        Absolutely … total agreement.