The case for President Trump's tariffs

This post is intended to be read along with the post immediately below, The case for free trade.

“Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!” – President Trump

According to Forbes:

While the exact amount of tariffs has not been confirmed, the President has indicated that he favors tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on imported aluminum. Similarly, the specifically affected countries were not called out, but it’s likely the President might exempt some of our closest trading partners.

The imposition of tariffs would, according to the President, level the playing field between the United States and countries like China.

Now we quote Seton Motley, president of Less Government, a DC-based organization “dedicated to reducing the power of government and protecting the First Amendment from governmental assault”. (And so also, it would seem, a libertarian.) He is a leading authority on technology and telecom policy, and a policy adviser to The Heartland Institute.

He makes a case for President Trump’s tariffs not because he is for protection in principle – he says he is not – but because other countries practice it to the detriment of the United States.

He writes at Townhall:

President Donald Trump wants to fix the nightmare mess that is DC’s crony globalist fake “free trade” – and conservatives all across the nation are up in arms.

A lot of really great conservative thinkers are very, very angry with Trump’s tariff threat.

(Please note: They at this point remain threats – not tariffs. Read“The Art of the Deal. Very often you threaten, but never enact – the threat is enough to better the deal.)

And as much as I like and respect so very many of these conservative thinkers – they are all very, very wrong.

A lot of what you get from them is a lot of talking points … “Tariffs are taxes!” “Protectionism is bad!” “Free trade is good!”

The very obvious secret is I agree with all of these points.

The other very obvious secret is none of them apply to what DC pretends is “free trade”. 

Globalist big business robber barons have spent the last half-century-plus lobbying DC for more and more one-sided, America-last trade deals in which America removes all of our government impediments – tariffs, domestic subsidies, import caps, etc. – to our world’s-largest now-$18-trillion-per-year economy. This thereby allows the unfettered flow of goods and services from all round the world.

We have done absolutely nothing about the very many government impediments – tariffs, domestic subsidies, import caps, etc. – that just about every other nation imposes upon us, severely limiting the flow of our goods and services into their relatively paltry markets.

This has been one long, ongoing trade war declared and engaged in by every nation on the planet – except the U.S., and one incessantly long run of titanically stupid trade policy. …

These terrible deals have been a key component in our nation’s loss of millions and millions of jobs. And the loss of who should be key allies in the fight for less government domestically.

Rather than fight for less government domestically – thereby making it more tenable to remain in the States – the globalist big business robber barons flipped the script.

They got DC to emplace ever more America-last trade deals – and then moved their businesses to the countries from which they had just negotiated unfettered access to our economy, costing us millions of gigs and escaping all of our stupid domestic government – and all of the government impediments the other countries emplace upon U.S. exports.

Now their new host nations’ continued protectionism benefits them. Heck, their new host nations often subsidize their companies.

Meanwhile, America’s small businesses – which can’t move overseas – have to stay here and get pummeled by ever-expanding domestic government and the relocated-globalist-big-business-robber-baron subsidized-and-protectionism-protected goods and services – being brought in unfettered to compete against them.

These small domestic businesses very often cannot endure the relentless pummelings – and succumb and go under. Thereby costing us millions of additional gigs. …

All of this has for decades been DC’s definition of “free trade”.  It has absolutely nothing to do with actual free trade, free markets, or freedom of any sort.

And this is what conservatives all across the country are in the midst of defending.

Ok: You don’t like Trump’s proposed tariffs – I get it.

But at least Trump knows there is a HUGE problem that needs to be addressed (and has known it for decades).

So until someone amongst the many contesting conservatives acknowledges there actually is a HUGE problem – I’ll be siding with the guy who knows there is, and is looking to address it.

We invite the opinions of our readers on whether President Trump is justified in imposing – or at least threatening to impose – tariffs on steel and aluminum.

  • liz

    I’m no expert, but what Trump is saying makes sense to me. The system has been so corrupted that the term “free trade” can’t be applied to it anymore.
    We need to impose tariffs to counteract the tariffs, etc, that other countries are already imposing on us. No surprise the lack of tariffs benefits the globalists.
    This idea that “tariffs are bad”, therefore by imposing them Trump is “against free trade” is as simplistic as the idea that “immigration is good”, therefore an “open border” is good, and Trump is bad for wanting to restrict it.

  • Don L

    Addendum: (re-post from prior):

  • Cogito

    I have a question or the tariff enthusiasts.

    With NAFTA and other trade agreements in place, Mr. Trump proudly proclaims that unemployment is at all time lows, the stock
    market is at all time highs, consumer confidence is soaring, and
    productivity is increasing.

    Please explain how free trade is destroying America.

    • Don L

      Had it not been for NAFTA, and other bad deals, America would be 1000 times more prosperous. Held back by socialist terms of redistributing America’s wealth to losers and criminal nations. It is free trade in name only. Fake name. Calling a thing in a can homemade doesn’t make it taste like it!

      Unemployment improved because of tax reform and de-regulation which blocked free trade.

      • Cogito

        Yes I agree, it is badly named.
        A true free trade arrangement means no state involvement whatsoever. Free trade means that individuals are free to trade whatever, whenever, to whomever.

  • Don L

    Ludwig von Mises was concerned about the profession of economics and admonished that economics is not an ideology. Does the study of economics, as distinguished from mainstream government central planning masquerading as economics, prove that violating property rights has a detrimental freedom/prosperity limiting effect on the economy and citizenry? Yes.

    Does the cost of executing the Constitutional duty of protecting those property rights have a cost? Yes. Is not this cost to be paid by the citizens, by some means, and does not this too have a detrimental freedom/prosperity limiting effect on the economy and citizenry? Yes!

    Trump is implementing the tariff under a specific law having to do with national defense. Only once before has this law been applied (as I understand); as virtually every other tariff imposition has been ‘mercantilistic/crony capitalistic’. There is no free trade when they can sell their goods to us but we can’t sell our goods to them.

    For all intents and purposes, we have been under economic attack for many decades. NAFTA is 2000 pages with 900 being tariffs imposed on the USA. Like all things left, names typically are opposite of function. NAFTA and all other ‘free trade’ agreements are redistribution of American wealth vehicles: free to everyone but US. If the smelter numbers are correct, America doesn’t have a metals industry. Apparently, last year the metals business had a profitable year … after layoffs, plant closures, eliminating R&D, et cetera. And, I agree that if you can’t do your own metals, like energy independence, you don’t have a country.

    Again, in a world without enemies (many created by American adventurism – F’n Teddy Roosevelt) tariffs are bad and a violation of property rights. Even worse when they are imposed for ideological/political irrationality/criminality. That our metal industry is in shambles as a result of hostile economic manipulations and incompetent leadership as opposed to industry errors or malfeasance – it must be protected and the cost is direct and constitutionally appropriate. No other subsidies: even-field competing smelter-to-smelter we win. And, as Donald has said about starting a trade war, “We are already in one”.

    The ‘BUT’ is that Trump has revealed a propensity to misuse eminent domain … consideration of property rights has probably never crossed his mind as he continues to show monetarist central planning leanings.

    Of course, all of this comes back to centralized fractional reserve banking which allows countries to manipulate and weaponize currencies in order to affect imports/exports – trade. Return to sound money and these things disappear! End The FED!!!