When truth is also fun 1
The great Katie Hopkins speaks truth to two dullards – and a largely dullard audience:
-
liz
The great Katie Hopkins speaks truth to two dullards – and a largely dullard audience:
Posted under Videos by Jillian Becker on Thursday, March 15, 2018
Tagged with Katie Hopkins, President Trump
This post has 1 comment.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.