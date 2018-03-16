No, Stephen Hawking is not with God 18

Yesterday, lured by a picture of Stephen Hawking, I read an article by Randy DeSoto, recording Franklin Graham’s regret that Hawking was an atheist.

I went to the comments. Some share the regret; some insist that the late great physicist is now – despite his atheism – with God. A few are by irritated atheists.

I succumbed to the temptation of writing something in the empty slot that had my thumbnail beside it. I asked: “What did God make matter out of?”

A design engineer, Matthew Winter, answered that as matter can neither be destroyed nor created, God must have given up some of his own energy to “create” matter. Not an entirely nonsensical notion. Matter is a form of energy.

He apparently understood God to be eternal and primal energy plus will. I wondered if he saw this theology of his as deism. I asked him if that was the same god who begat himself upon a virgin and answered personal prayers. I have not yet had a reply.

Some Christians, some believers in the gods of many religions, try hard to reconcile their faith with science. They often misquote Einstein to back up their arguments – as is done in the article on Hawking.

They fail, of course. Faith is not Reason. Science does not support the idea of divine creators, or of anything outside nature.

I continue to be amazed that adult, sane, educated, intelligent people can believe in the supernatural.

 

Jillian Becker    March 16, 2018

Posted under Atheism, Christianity, Religion general, Science by Jillian Becker on Friday, March 16, 2018

  • Cogito

    I for one will not miss Hawking. His advocacy of Israeli boycotts, hatred of Trump, and endorsement of climate change idiocy were more than I could stomach.

    • Don L

      He was British and indoctrinated, in the finest UK tradition, into socialism and he was absolutely and totally a moron when it came to economics; Einstein, the theist, was also an econ dunce. Ya knows what ya knows ‘cept fer those thinks they knows more. Obama is a ‘ception … he never know’d nuttin!

      But, Cogito, his failings were minuscule compared to the knowledge he brought forth that revolutionized science and led to all manner of human condition improvements … wouldn’t ya think?

      • What improvements in the human condition did Hawking’s revolutionary theories bring about? If he did that, then I’ll grant you the point.

        Einstein was not a theist. He was an atheist of the Spinoza sort. (“God” is the laws of physics.)

        But you are certainly right, Don L, that he was not an economist – nor, for all his efforts. was he a musician. He asked Heifetz to give him violin lessons, and Heifitz was driven to demanding of him: “Albert, can’t you count?”

        But it was Einstein who taught us that nothing can go faster than the speed of light.

        • Don L

          Somewhere along the line I had it that Einstein was a catholic, notwithstanding his brother and those bagels.

          AS to Hawking, his linking traditional and quantum physics and discoveries of particle behavior has had significant impact on computing, pharma, new materials and various manufacturing and production methods. He significantly advanced human knowledge as to how things work, according to the world of physics, and stimulated new ways of discovery. That can’t be bad.

          Ah, if I implied Hawking discovered speed of light theories, my error. It was indeed Einstein.

    • Jeanne

      Yes…this is true. I will grant him, however, the right to be wrong, especially in his old age and with his poor health.

    • Right. He denigrated Israel until he was reminded that the marvelous machine that made it possible for him to speak was invented in Israel by Israelis. At least then (I have read – can’t swear to it) he shut-up about that. His hatred of Trump and his faith in AGW are inexplicable. Unless …unless … hmm … djeezis! Maybe – could it be – he wasn’t even right about black holes?

      • Cogito

        Yes, I have heard – bit I’m no expert – that his theory on black holes is being questioned.

      • liz

        No one has any proof of black holes, and I’m no scientist but I still think the “electric universe” theory makes alot more sense!

      • Don L

        Wow and I’ll be hornswoggled. I thought I had at least a normal average knowledge of “stuff”. I had know idea about these things with Hawking. Yes, it does diminish him in my eye. I was aware he was very labor/socialist but the Israel thing is totally new to me. Hmmph, sort of idiot savant like. Or rather Jekyll and Hyde. And, when did the black hole theory come under scrutiny? OK … I admit stupid on this one.

    • liz

      Yes, just like Dawkins, brilliant scientist, but blindly socialist politically.

    • Don L

      See my reply to Jillian’s reply to you. I plead stupid. How I didn’t know about Hawking’s ‘otherside’ is amazing to me but dumb on the topic I apparently are … am … I is.

  • Jeanne

    The other day, Limbaugh was meandering along with a question; where does the universe exist? He contended that it had to BE somewhere…so where is it? I kept telling the radio that it is in the same place God is. Not that I actually believe that, but if the Creator Deity existed before “Life, The Universe and Everything” then it had to be somewhere and if it was all that existed before creation, then it had to use a piece of its material self to “create” that which became everything. Something that can act upon Everything, but is outside of Everything that it created has to BE somewhere. And..that is where the universe is…just without God. This never satisfies Christians. Then I throw in multi-universes and overlapping branes, which I admit to be mostly ignorant about, but sort of allows God to interact with our universe…but they don’t like that either. I always say that it explains faeries. Christians refuse to allow faeries to exist, but we all know they do.

    I don’t know why this one life is not enough for Christians.

    Stephen Hawking does not need to be explained as being somewhere. The fact that he was here is more than humanity deserved. R.I.P. Hopefully, there will be more to come along to surprise us and move us along ever toward a future enlightenment.

    • liz

      Yes, I heard that silly question, too. My reaction is utter frustration with the knack that he and other believers have, to find the failings in reason that in their view discredit scientific theories (that negate a need for a god), while completely ignoring the obvious fact that their own “theory” – “God did it” – represents the utter failure of reason.

      • Jeanne

        But…I understand the question. It is most difficult to think of something just being without it being somewhere within some other existence. The mass of jello that is space and holds everything is weird to consider because what is there that is not that and where is it that is not that. Is there a bowl? Is there a counter top? Is there something like in “Men In Black” and we are a marble in a much larger game? Do forgive this silly meandering of mine, but questions are not silly if they make a person think on them.

        • Don L

          Hawking’s last ideas were about: (well, the ones I just heard about)

          You can never go back in time because the instant a path from now to then is opened, there would be a feedback loop (like a microphone picking up its amplified sound – it will destroy the amp if not stopped) of incompatible particles which would instantaneously explode and close path. Or, it is impossible to go back in time with a gun and shoot yourself. He solved this ancient paradox.

          But, he then proved, there are two methods to go into the future: approach the speed of light and time slows down in order to maintain the NEVER EVER faster than the speed of light – otherwise a kid on a train near light speed could run forward fast and exceed light; NOT! The second way is to enter a precise orbit around a humongous black hole. The mass of the singularity slows time down. This has been observed and measured.

          So, in both instances, return to place of origin and probably many decades and or millenia will have passed; dependent on how long you stayed at speed or orbit.

          Having discovered many characteristics of space and time, he had finally concluded that there was no time before the big bang. And, in a black hole no light escapes and time stops.

          My question is what happens when monster black hole collapses in on itself when its mass equals universe size mass (having devoured the universe – as they are prone to do)? Is the big bang the last black hole spewing the last universe out again – never ending? Oh my? what to think? LOL.

          Test next week.

        • liz

          To me the question, “where is the universe?”, is pointless because the universe includes everything that exists. Therefore there is no place where the universe is not – it’s everywhere!
          Now Rushes question about “where did the material that started the big bang come from?” makes more sense to me. That is the very point that makes me doubt the big bang theory myself.
          It makes more sense to me that the universe didn’t have a beginning, it has always existed. I suppose that can’t be proven, either, but it does have some confirmation in the fact that matter itself can’t be created or destroyed. But Rush, of course, thinks he’s proven that God created it.

  • Don L

    Humankind lost a great mind. Recently Stephen Hawking had been working on the idea of no time before the big bang. He had previously shown spontaneous creation. My non-scientific mind seems to see a direction toward the big bang as the opposite side of a collapsed monster/universe-consuming black hole. ? Probably wrong but Stephen got all to think about the universe and he inspired many to enter the fields of science. And, Stephen wasn’t so much an atheist as he just never found anything in his research that required a god to explain its existence. I believe it was Jillian who offered: (something akin to) having no evidence of a thing’s existence, it can be dismissed without evidence.

    ” …reconcile their faith with science.”

    How do you reconcile imaginary tinkerbell with the reality of granite? NOT!

    In my area of interest, Austrian School of Economics Free-Market Capitalism, the icon Ludwig von Mises (as brilliant as Hawking in economics) was clear as a bell that economics is based on human action and that rational actors always act to satisfy their SELF INTEREST (rationally selfish). This drives the theist adherents and advocates of the Austrian School nuts.

    It isn’t uncommon to be reading great understanding from a contributor when out of left field attacks on Ayn Rand and selfishness are injected … ludicrous arguments: e.g. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way: Why Boom and Bust Is Unnecessary-and How the Austrian School of Economics Breaks the Cycle (Culture of Enterprise) by Harry C. Veryser. A great book interrupted by an ineffective, unnecessary and contradictory (to the premise of Austrian Economics) attack on atheism. STILL A GOOD READ!!!