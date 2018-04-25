A famous socialist advocates “humane” mass murder 12

In this video, the Socialist George Bernard Shaw advocates the gassing of people he regards as useless to society.

Shaw, an amusing and much acclaimed playwright, was highly sympathetic to the National Socialist Adolf Hitler, the Fascist Socialist Benito Mussolini, and the Dictators of the Union of Socialist Republics Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin.

Where does the idea that you need to justify your existence come from?

And with it the idea that the justification must only be according to what and how much you do for others? 

As a general moral theory, it was given birth to by Christianity. It is the very essence of Christian moral doctrine. It drives the Christian conscience towards self-sacrifice and martyrdom.

It was inherited by Socialism/Communism/Marxism/Progressivism. The Left. (Not by Hitler’s  National Socialism. Shaw was inconsistent there.)

We live in an age when the Left is so ungrateful for what the Enlightenment and capitalism have done for humankind, its minions so bent on destroying the great achievements of liberty and prosperity, that they deserve to lose the inventors, the doers and makers, the sustainers of our civilization – the Atlases who carry our world on their shoulders. Beware! Atlas can become exasperated. As he does in Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged. 

Ayn Rand has the characters who speak for her say:

We are on strike against martyrdom — and against the moral code that demands it. We are on strike against those who believe that one man must exist for the sake of another. We are on strike against the morality of cannibals, be it practiced in body or in spirit. We will not deal with men on any terms but ours — and our terms are a moral code which holds that man is an end in himself and not the means to any end of others.

And:

I swear by my life and my love of it that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.

Like Adam Smith, she and all capitalists know (whether they express the notion or not), that the best way of earning a living is to provide other people with something – goods or services – that they will pay you for. The benefit is mutual.

We cannot live without others. We cannot help having an effect on them or stop them having an effect on us, and we are happy when the effect is beneficial. But we do not need to live for them.  

It’s surely hard enough sustaining your own life and the lives of your natural dependents. To think up a single formula for sustaining and ordering the lives of millions, as the Left does, is to be absurd or insane; and the implementation of it is tyranny and mass murder. No two lives are so exactly matched that the same conditions will affect them equally. Let them be free. each to choose his own path. He may be self-centered, he may be avaricious; he may be self-denying, he may be altruistic. He pursues his own happiness.

Because of her insistence that we do not live for the sake others, Ayn Rand has been likened to Friedrich Nietzsche. (By, for instance, Steven Pinker in his book Enlightenment Now. See our post, Enlightenment, atheism, reason, and the humanist Left, April 12, 2018.)

Nietzsche was a weak, unhealthy, mentally deranged German philosopher who invented and adulated an imaginary super-strong Super-Man. The Super-Man would be above conventional morality. His existence would be far more important than the lives of the superfluous multitudes who are fit only to be trampled down. (A belief of his that was shared by Hitler.)

Ayn Rand’s philosophy is nothing like Nietzsche’s. Rather, it is close to that of the Epicureans. They were atheists (though to save themselves from contumely and attack they would wave the subject away by saying yes, yes, okay, there are gods, but they live very far from us human beings and have nothing whatever to do with us). They accepted that to live is to suffer, so the best way an individual can live his life is by finding ways to enjoy it as much as he can. To pursue his own happiness. As a school of thought they were not sybarites; they did not advocate living luxuriously, though they had nothing against anyone doing so if he chose. Their chief pleasure lay in intellectual exploration. They were not Atlases; they did not carry the world on their shoulders. But they saw no sense in creeds of self-sacrifice, whether to men or to gods.

 

(Hat-tip to Don L for the link to the video)

 

Posted under Christianity, communism, nazism, Socialism, Soviet Union, Videos by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

  • Don L

    Kennedy’s statement ought to have been,”Ask not what you can do for the country, ask what the government’s duty is to you!”.

    How many times do we hear this disgusting, “to serve something greater than yourself”, from the likes of say a John McCain. Incidentally, his favorite president was the Fabian/progressive socialist Teddy Roosevelt … the stooge of the J.P. Morgan/Rothchild Bank cartel; as was with the next one, Woody Wilson.

    You owe no duty to the USA. It owes all to you. That is the original Constitution … you are the governed to which the government was formed to protect. Only protect. Not to collect taxes in a redistribution scheme. The government isn’t even supposed to protect you from you … only to protect you from others and others from you.

    UK is currently using the death tables to kill some little kid. The Pope’s hospital said it would take the kid but the UK courts won’t allow it. What?

    When I was a youngster, long time ago, before I’d ever heard of Ayn Rand, I had come to the conclusion that two people getting together because they need each other was to invite perpetual battles as each tried to become the whole person at the expense of the other. Need and choice are not the same. I choose who I let into my life. It is a wholly selfish act! Yeah.

    This weekend, heard a bit that a serious effort is underway to outlaw the muslim brotherhood. Please! The same effort ought to be made about socialism. Both are anti-Constitutional and, by historical evidence, dangerous to humankind/individual sovereignty.

    But, here again, this all stems from those who believe they are actually smart enough to manage the economy and society. They tend to run for elected offices. They get away with it because … America has been Lulled, Gulled & Dulled for well over a century now. TELL THEM.

    By the way, by the progressive program, the blacks should be very nervous: on welfare and considered unable to care for themselves; according to the left’s programs.

  • An impeccable defense of individual sovereignty and rejection of the notion that we must justify our existence to society!

    Of course, we’ve all heard that socialists think capitalists are parasites who produce nothing. I’ve heard that over and over again back in my undergraduate days. However, I wasn’t aware of Shaw’s views. I did a quick search and found that he viewed anyone living off of investments as parasites, including renting of land or dwellings.

    It’s interesting that classical Marxists view those who do intellectual work as parasites (which would include Shaw). Mao and Pol Pot put that into practice. As the video shows, once you give the state the power to dispose of your neighbor’s life, you may find yourself whisked off to the gas changes, gulag, or killing fields. It won’t help to complain “but you got it wrong it’s the other worthless guy you should be killing.”

    My one complaint about the video is that Shaw’s request for a painless humane gas was in the context of warfare. I found the actual passage in a book. It wasn’t in the context of getting rid of parasites. The video is slightly misleading here. Of course, it doesn’t change the judgement about Shaw’s belief that the collective is entitled to dispose of inconvenient individuals.

    • Thanks for that, Jason P.

      Marx too did only intellectual work. Lethal work.

      • liz

        I was going to say that too, about Marx. The funny thing is that although they probably make an exception for him, he actually WAS a parasite, who mooched off of others his whole hypocritical life.
        Even his ideas weren’t original, but he took credit for them, the creep.

        • Don L

          And the boils. Marx, as you know, was hospitalized quite often for boils … near death on, I believe, at least one occasion. Ugh. A filthy beast (beast is too good for him).

    • Jeanne

      Glenn Beck was talking about death panels today and referenced that the original gas chambers, which may at first have been the backs of large trucks to which hoses were attached from tail-pipe to within, were used by hospitals to “humanely murder” those who were deemed no longer worth caring for by their fellow humans. That idea was already in use and perhaps inspired Shaw’s desires to promote the idea. Is the Fabian Society still functioning? Are we still being “molded to their desires?”

      • Jeanne

        Well…shoot, I am replying to myself. Here is a site about The Fabian Society: https://theweathereye.wordpress.com/2010/06/27/the-fabian-society/. Just as “Hippie” told us; everything is a conspiracy.

        • liz

          Thanks for the link! Very informative. Sounds like Soros and his minions. Worse than creepy, because it’s not just an interesting look at history, its happening now.

        • Excellent article your link takes us to, Jeanne. Thanks.

  • liz

    Interesting how one can start off fairly reasonably, but come to such horrible conclusions. Shaw began by reasoning that people who are not “pulling their weight” shouldn’t expect to be kept alive by the government. This would be a reasonable introduction to an argument for abolishing the welfare state.
    But he then veers off to the tyrannical conclusion that they should be killed!
    He accepted the absurd Socialist premise that people are incapable of running their own lives – therefore the government should control them.
    Rand viewed man as “heroic” – not as “Superman” – but as an individual capable of thinking and living for himself rather than for the state.
    Free to support his own life and pursue his own happiness.
    It’s sad and pathetic that so many supposedly sophisticated atheist thinkers of our time (such as Sam Harris) fall for the same leftist drivel Shaw did.
    Rather than actually make the mental effort to understand her premise – that it is reasonable (not “selfish”) to act in ones own rational self interest, which is only possible to do when one is free of authoritarian control – they lazily accept the altruist creed of living for others – for the “greater good”, and the straw man caricature of Rand as a “selfish” ogre for rejecting self-sacrifice.

  • Athrin

