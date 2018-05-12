London has a Muslim mayor. Its murder rate has outstripped that of New York. It has become one of Europe’s main centers of festering ant-Semitism, encouraged by the Labour Party.

An American describes London as she finds it now.

Phyllis Chesler writes at Front Page:

Now, all London only dares whisper about the Arab and Muslim takeover of their city. Nearly every single luxury hotel is owned by the Sultan of Brunei, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia as is the historic department store Harrods. (Dodi Al-Fayed’s father, an Egyptian, bought it long ago when he envisioned his son marrying Princess Diana, the mother of the future King of England). The best townhouses on Park Lane, in Hyde Park, Belgravia, Mayfair, and Knightsbridge now belong to Arab Embassies, oil-rich sheiks, and the occasional Russian oligarch. I know several exceptionally gallant, truth-telling thinkers and writers in London who are now blacklisted, censored, their powers curtailed. They dared tell the truth about how biased against America and Israel the British media and professoriate are–and how irrationally they favor both Islam and Islamism. However, as one life-long Londoner pointed out to me: “Harrods, which is also owned by Arabs, (al-Fayed sold it to Qatar), loses business nine months of the year and only survives because Arabs come on shopping expeditions in the summer to escape the desert heat.” London’s Fortum and Mason’s, the most luxurious store in the world, now has its first stand-alone satellite store in Dubai. A limousine driver tells me that he routinely picks up exceedingly short fur coats that cost $65,000.00 for Arab women and that “once, a Saudi Prince left 3 million pounds in the boot (trunk) of my car. He completely forgot about it.” A professor from Oxford comes down to visit me. She tells me about the “Asian (Pakistani) grooming gangs” in Oxford and about how 378 very young Caucasian infidel girls were pimped out by these gangs in Oxford alone. “Finally, after many years, the pimps were arrested and sentenced and the failure of the police to stop them was excoriated in open court. The English Defense League mounted a brave, civil rights protest right in front of the police station. The police cordoned them off, surrounded them with barking dogs and a line of police officers who let no one near enough to hear what they had to say. And then they loosed the Anti-Fascist League against them who came rushing down the street, hollering “Nazi, fascist scum.” As Orwell understood, not all speech is equal. The streets are filled with women in heavy hijab, in Niqab, (face masks), and in black, burqa-like body bags. As I have written many times before: I have no quarrel with head coverings but suggest that the West must draw the line at face masks and sensory deprivation isolation chambers which burqas truly are. These “covered” women are flying the flag of Jihad, of a barbaric version of patriarchy–which is now increasingly ensconced within Britain’s gates. The West’s dependence on Big Oil together with its own blind commitment to cultural sensitivity, an allegedly anti-racist tolerance for the barbarian “other,” and fearfulness about the consequences of speaking out–have together brought this about. Some say that just as England once colonized the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent, Central Asia, and the Far East that now, the favor is being returned; the Islamic world is giving the colonizing Mother Country a taste of its own well deserved medicine.

The British took great gifts to the backward Third World as they spread their empire. To all their colonies, individual freedom (for all, after Wilberforce), tolerance, a free press, an impartial judiciary, roads and railways. To some who lacked it, literacy.

The Muslims now colonizing Britain – many of them NOT from former British colonies – have no equal gifts to bring. Instead they offer the subjugation of women, intolerance, honor killings, female genital mutilation, suppression of free speech, indoctrination of their primitive and cruel ideology, the horrors of Sharia law wherever and whenever they can, and hatred of the people and culture of their host country.

Tragically, this means that infidel women are sexual prey; that their rape, sexual harassment, and sexual slavery is being done quite openly, publicly – just as it is done in the Muslim world. It means that the luxury hotels all offer a “halal” option; that certain British government offices are run as Sharia enterprises.

All British government offices have Muslims in positions of authority. For – you know – “diversity and inclusion”.

The British nationalists and the Islamists agree on one thing and one thing only: That the Jews are the greatest oppressors and conspirators in the world; that “Palestine” is the most oppressed (non-) country in the whole wide world; and that this must be screamed out loud in the mosques, on the streets, in the media, and in the universities. … Recently, I wrote about a British documentary made possible by the hard work of a Turkish-born nun, Sister Hatune Dogan. She opened every door for the British filmmakers, gentled the sex slaves whom she and her networks had rescued from ISIS and translated their words for the filmmaker. Despite all promises to the contrary, Sister Hatune and her foundation were completely dropped from the film. When I finally got the producer on the phone, she admitted to me that “the film could not afford to be associated with such a racist Islamophobe, that it would ruin their chances for recognition and prizes” – and when I questioned her further, she quickly began yelling, then screaming after which she hung up on me in breathtaking fashion. Yes, there is some “fight back”. Britain has the power to return Muslim girls whose families have kidnapped them to Pakistan for forced marriages – that’s if they can find them. Just as I was leaving, I read that a couple were arrested at Heathrow Airport for having taken their eight year old girl back to Somalia to have her genitals mutilated; doing so is against the law. Will Britain, will all Europe, fight to remain Western countries? Or, hoisted on their own petard of political correctness, will they simply become vassal states of Islam? To be or not to be – that is the question.

The Islamic Republic of Great Britain looms ahead. For the most part, the living generations are too feeble and cowardly to do anything to stop it.

*

In preparation for the transformation of the United Kingdom into the Islamic Republic of Great Britain, the Conservative government is turning it into a thorough-going police state.

Freedom of speech is abolished.

Blasphemy laws are re-introduced.

Breitbart reports:

People promoting “hostility” towards a religion or the transgendered online could get sentences of up to six years in jail, especially if they have a large online audience, according to new proposals. The Sentencing Council for England and Wales has drafted changes to public order offenses, including anyone perceived as targeting online “protected characteristics”, including “race; sex; disability; age; sexual orientation; religion or belief; pregnancy and maternity; and gender reassignment”.

Whoever drafted this nonsense is retarded, insane, or Muslim. Or all three. (Muslim intermarriage in Britain produces many future citizens who are physically and/or mentally impaired.)

It is commonly known and generally accepted that the only religion actually protected by law from criticism is Islam.

All ideologies, all ideas, must be critically examined.

And as we have said before, and will say again: Any idea that needs a special law to protect it is ipso facto a bad idea.

