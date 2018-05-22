Islam: the religion of war 0
Here is Robert Spencer on “Is Islam a Religion of Peace?”
It is not. It is a Religion of War by all means, including terrorism.
Posted under Islam, jihad, Muslims, Videos, War by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Tagged with Abdullah Azzam, Barack Obama, Jesus the Muslim prophet, Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd, Robert Spencer, Sheikh Nuh Ali Salman
