On loneliness 8

The whole conviction of my life now rests upon the belief that loneliness, far from being a rare and curious phenomenon, peculiar to myself and to a few other solitary men, is the central and inevitable fact of human existence.  – Tom Wolfe

There was a time not very long ago when loneliness was mitigated for many individuals by their being a part of a family.

Now it is not the fashion among the peoples of the civilized (which is to say the Western) world to marry. And it is even less the “done thing” for people to have children.

In general, the childless are surely destined to be more lonely in their old age than parents and grandparents.

Yet to the president of the Family Division of the High Court of Justice for England and Wales, the end of traditional family life is a Good Thing.

Random relationships – parody “families” –  are better for individual happiness, he seems to think.

Jack Montgomery reports at Breitbart:

Sir James Munby, President of the Family Division of the High Court of Justice for England and Wales , has said society should “welcome and applaud” the collapse of traditional nuclear-family life.

“What is the family?” asked the wealthy 69-year-old in a lecture at the University of Liverpool. “Time was when most people probably thought the answer was not merely clear but obvious. Today it is more complex,” he suggested.

“In contemporary Britain the family takes an almost infinite variety of forms. Many marry according to the rites of non-Christian faiths. People live together as couples, married or not, and with partners who may not always be of the other sex. Children live in households where their parents may be married or unmarried. They may be brought up by a single parent, by two parents or even by three parents. Their parents may or may not be their natural parents. They may be children of parents with very different religious, ethnic or national backgrounds, and they may be the children of polygamous marriages,” he suggested — likely in reference to the explosion in Islamic polygamy in Britain, which is flourishing in spite of the country’s long-standing anti-bigamy laws.

So polygamy is okay with Munby. (Under sharia law, if parents are divorced, the father gets the sole custody of the children when they have passed their infancy.)

The fact is that many adults and children, whether through choice or circumstance, live in families more or less removed from what, until comparatively recently, would have been recognised as the typical nuclear family,” the judge continued. “This, I stress, is not merely the reality; it is, I believe, a reality which we should welcome and applaud.”

The shocking statement is not the first controversial commentary on the state of British family life by England’s most senior family judge.

In 2014, Sir James gave an equally charged speech in which he issued a damning and partisan indictment of “Victorian values” and railed against “the dominant influence wielded by the Christian churches” in the past.

We have no quarrel with him when he rails against the Christian churches. We do it too. But let’s get back to families.

To whom will the multitudes of the barren look for companionship and comfort in their old age? If they survive very long, their friends – if they had them – will have died; or if not, they will have have reached the years of dependence themselves.

Will the Lonely Old look to the cold comfort of the state?

Sir James Munby, who is strongly against begetting children, does not answer that question.

He also celebrated the role played by the contraceptive pill and abortion on demand in removing “the fear of unwanted pregnancy and the fear of the consequences of contraceptive failure” transforming sex into “something to be enjoyed, if one wished, for purposes having nothing to do with procreation” by the end of the 1960s.

“A fundamental link – the connection between sex and procreation – was irretrievably broken,” he gloated.

In the Munby mind, procreation is to be avoided.

We ask our readers: What are your thoughts on this?

Posted under Commentary, Miscellaneous, United Kingdom by Jillian Becker on Sunday, June 3, 2018

  • “Generally speaking,” yes, children are a blessing in old age. But the variations are so widespread that it’s a gamble. Here’s a few patterns I notice:

    I notice that with college educations, many enter professions that require relocation away from one’s parents. In a rural location where we have a country house, those whose children get specialized college degrees move away for career opportunities. Those that learn trades or enter the family business stay nearby.

    The opposite trend is the parents moving away to retire. My wife’s parents, aunts and uncles (on both sides) all moved from the north-east to Florida where they reunited for a second childhood. Some missed their children but some couldn’t be bothered.

    In my apartment building in a well-to-do NYC suburb, there are several widows whose children have assumed ownership of the family house and moved their mother to an apartment near the town center. Most have their children picking them up for dinner or shopping.

    On the other hand, in the working-class neighborhood of my childhood, the Italian-American families own two family homes with the grandparents living in the smaller apartment. A recent visit tells me little has changed as my childhood friends are now the grandparents.

    There seems to be variations in how close people want their parents.

    Ending on a funny note, Japanese politicians have devised a policy to respond to their low birth rate: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/06/04/group-male-japanese-politicians-join-forces-allow-babies-cry/

    • Yes, all that happens.

      I enjoyed the new Japanese baby policy. Thanks! They are a nation of the aged. It may be unfamiliar music to their ears, a baby’s cry!

  • Jeanne

    First…why do I have to keep logging in? Something happened and I am missing how to fix it. Help, please.

    We need more babies in more nuclear families, because when it works, that is what works best for BOYS and GIRLS…you know those two genders that everybody is either one or the other of!

    Damn my Puritanical hide!

    I like same-sex marriages, too….IF there is a father figure and a mother figure and there are both ADULT MALES and FEMALES that interact with the children of the couple.

    Smack my prudish hands!

    When families don’t work, it doesn’t matter who is in them.

    But…we need intelligent, healthy and vigorously alive ADULTS having more babies and rearing them responsibly, preferably not in day care situations or early public or private school situations.

    What was the question again?

    Oh…do you know what lots of kids do with their elderly parents? They plop them in nursing homes, so having kids is no guarantee that they will take care of you in your old age or come visit you with your grandchildren or even live less than three hours away.

    Do you know what lots of parents do with their kids? Something similar. The problem is not having or having kids; it is having families that are able to grow themselves into functioning units against all comers and provide a support base of unconditional love that never fails and never ends. We have lost the ability to do that in this crazy, brave new world. And…it seems like so much is stacked against those who try, which means more than ever, extended family and extended unconditional love and support must become a norm again.

    And…Darwin help me, you know who does that fairly well? I am not gonna say it. Rant over.

    Maybe…

    • Thanks for that, Jeanne. Lots I agree with there.

      I don’t know why you had difficulty logging in. Disqus is unpredictable. Very glad you persevered! Seems that is what it takes sometimes. I hope it does not continue.

    • liz

      I don’t even like the idea of same sex couples having children at all.
      Why pass down a dysfunction? Of course, the families of too many heterosexual couples are dysfunctional, too, in different ways.
      As you point out, “so much is stacked against those who try”.
      Yes, the Left has been bombarding our culture with so much ideological poison for so long, it’s no wonder there is so much dysfunction.
      If the last 50 years had been spent supporting healthy normalcy, instead of allowing leftists to demand the acceptance of every kind of perversion (while at the same time ostracizing anyone who dared display a healthy aversion to it) these problems wouldn’t exist today.

  • liz

    Great example of the tried and true leftist tactic – create a problem and then pretend to solve it. Of course the “solution” only benefits the Left.
    Lead the dumb sheep to slaughter by convincing them that societal suicide is “a reality which we should welcome and applaud”! That way you avoid the mess of having to use gas chambers.

    • Thanks, liz. Yes, lonely people are easily raked in by tyrants. Who dispose of them as they will.

      • liz

        As for the loneliness aspect of it, I don’t think the Old will find much comfort from the state. Obama would tell them to just “take a pill”.
        Death panels are already in place, as we’ve seen with Britain’s children who’s parents weren’t allowed to seek help outside the prison of Socialist “health care”.