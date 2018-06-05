Fall of an idol? 2

Is Bill Clinton’s reputation now mud forever?

Mark Steyn comments, as always brilliantly, wittily, accurately:

 

Posted under Commentary, Sex, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Tagged with , , ,

This post has 2 comments.

Permalink
  • Cogito

    Steyn is remarkable – indispensable.

  • liz

    Bill Clinton is such a sleazebag. He disgraced the office of President, and the “feminists” who gave him a pass (but who are now bashing Trump for making a mere tasteless remark) should be held accountable, as Tucker points out.
    Not that the exalted Kennedy’s were any better. It’s the Democrat thing!