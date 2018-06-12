The President’s view 1

… of the G7 summit and his meeting with the dictator of North Korea:

Posted under North Korea, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Tagged with , ,

This post has 1 comment.

Permalink
  • liz

    First of all, George Stephanopoulos is annoying. Did he rudely interrupt every utterance of Obama or Hillary like that? I doubt it. Then he presumes to lecture Trump on what a horrible dictator Kim Jong Un is, as if he didn’t know.
    Did he lecture Obama on what a horrible dictator Castro was? I doubt it.
    Trump got the job done, which Obama could never pull off. Obama’s idea of a “deal” was to basically let your country’s #1 enemy walk all over you, rob you blind, keep their nukes, and spit in your face. Such a winner.