All for one 1

Was there no political bias among the corrupt FBI officials, as some say the inspector general’s report indicates?

Mark Steyn points out that there certainly was:

Posted under corruption, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Friday, June 15, 2018

Tagged with , , ,

This post has 1 comment.

Permalink
  • liz

    Yes, its beyond ridiculous. The same question that constantly came up concerning Obama now presents itself about Comey: Is he really that stupid or is he just doing a lame job of pretending to be stupid because he thinks all of US are too stupid to notice? Either way, it’s an embarrassment.
    If this is the kind of clowns we have running the FBI, it’s no surprise terrorists are slipping through the cracks, and national security is a joke.