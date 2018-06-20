The Left’s destructive agenda 0
Professor Jordan Peterson clearly describes the lethal ideology of the Left:
Professor Jordan Peterson clearly describes the lethal ideology of the Left:
Posted under Leftism, Marxism, Progressivism by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Tagged with Professor Jordan Peterson
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.