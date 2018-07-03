Fear of the truth 0
Pat Condell fearlessly tells the truth about the fear of the truth:
Pat Condell fearlessly tells the truth about the fear of the truth:
Posted under Commentary, Islam, United Kingdom, Videos by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Tagged with English Defence League (EDL), Pat Condell
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.