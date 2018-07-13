… aka Democratic Socialism.

Now here’s a story for our time:

B’rack Clinton Smith is just eighteen, so he has come of age to vote. He is a white man. And he knows it is a shameful thing to be a white man. So he is also a feminist. And an environmentalist. Enrolled at a college staffed fully by black and brown Leftist mainly female and all feminist teachers, he aims for three degrees in, respectively, Black Studies, Wymyns’ Studies, and Transgender Studies. And yes, thank you for asking, he is hugely enjoying his college days, which he mainly spends protesting. “Like it’s enormous fun. Like it’s exciting. Like it’s exhilarating.” He is a leading member of two student organizations: “Resistance Now” and “Diversity and Inclusion Now”. Both are affiliated to Antifa. He has the black clothes and the face-hiding hood in his wardrobe and has twice joined in an Antifa attack, once on the windows of a bank (which resisted breaking under blows with baseball bats) and once on a visiting woman lecturer who said that … Actually, he’s forgotten what she said if she ever got to say anything, but it had to be something that showed she was a fascist, so she deserved the broken collar-bone she got.

B’rack was asked by a CNN journalist, a few days ago, to describe his ideal America. He replied that it would “be like” open borders, no prisons, no police, everyone would get free education K-PH.D with no tests, free health care including free contraception and free abortions, free marijuana, a guaranteed minimum income, free housing, and a job in government for anyone who wanted it – for him , personally, preferably the presidency.

“We want like real equality, with no one being a cent richer than anyone else. Like real diversity, real inclusion,” he said.

“What would you call your political philosophy?” the sympathetic CNN journalist asked him. “Communism?”

“Yeah … you know, Democratic Socialism,” B’rack replied.

“And you expect life would be much better for everyone under that system?

“Like exciting, yes. Like exhilarating.”

Who will tell him, and millions of his contemporaries, that life for most people under Communism – sorry, I mean Democratic Socialism – is invariably, dreary, poor, hungry, regimented, precarious and painful? (Though of course, if he got to be president of the new Democratic Socialist America, he would be one of the few for whom it would be like fun.)

Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh writes at Canada Free Press:

This is a wake-up call for young and old Americans, wearing Che Guevara t-shirts, Mao’s hammer and sickle t-shirts, holding “I support socialism” posters, and proudly displaying Hillary and Bernie bumper stickers … If I could show young people today what communism is, those clamoring for socialism and communism to be brought to American shores, those who are tired of capitalism because they are so fat and happy, they want the challenge of poverty and want, the challenge of the communist code-speak of “social justice” and “egalitarianism”, I would send them to Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea for a few months so that they could experience first-hand what the utopia they see as paradise is like. If I could show young Americans the rotten socialist countries that illegal aliens have fled, the same illegals who are now giving us the finger, burning and stomping our American flag, boldly waving their flags, the total disaster they have made of their countries, while demonizing our successful America that generously put them on welfare ahead of our veterans, perhaps you might see reality. I would ask them to come with me to see where I grew up, the cinder block grimy apartments that are still standing today. The entrance and stairwell are unchanged; the damage from the 1977 earthquake is still visible, reinforced concrete pieces dangling on the side like loose teeth. The lives of ordinary people, the proletariat, are mostly unchanged too. I would ask them to come shop in the same neighborhood shopping center now overrun by small individual shops looking like an ill-planned bazaar, with walls that have not been painted inside and outside for decades. The poverty and scars of communism are hard to erase by time when neglect is perennial and nobody cares about the proletariat poor. The community organizing apparatchiks lived well then and the global communist elites live well today even though communism officially “fell” in 1989. Communism has morphed into a more powerful and insidious global movement that attacks and brainwashes the population through schools and bogus global warming. I would take them to the city hospital with its dirty wards, broken cement floors, cracked walls, unused shower stalls, with blood and other bodily fluids staining the beds, the walls and the floors, and slimy smelly bathrooms that seldom see any disinfectant. If they want Bernie’s socialism so badly, I would take them to Venezuela, formerly a well-off country with rich oil reserves, brought to bankruptcy and penury by the lying socialists who gave the poor a dusting of free food and basic medical care but when the money dried up due to gross mismanagement and theft of the economy by the ruling communist elites, the handouts disappeared. The incompetence of socialist and communist community organizers brought the country to its knees, with inflation exceeding five digits.

Pause here. No good management, no degree of competence, can keep the money from drying up. It is a system that does not make money, only spends it. As the great Margaret Thatcher said, “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money”.

But please go on, Dr. Paugh.

I would show you, dear Millennials aspiring for Bernie’s manufactured Socialist Democracy, Venezuelans standing in long lines for basics that you take for granted, food, toilet paper, diapers, detergent, or digging in trash cans for scrap food. I would show you Venezuelans having to kill zoo animals because they could not feed them and then cooking them for their families. Perhaps you would be willing to be injected with medicine by doctors and nurses in dirty white coats using the same syringe and few needles, boiled in rusty pans because the clinic or hospital cannot afford autoclaves and disposable medical supplies, everything is rewashed and reused. Maybe you are willing to have root canal and surgery without local anesthesia? Liberal women demand free birth control and menstrual pads because they are too entitled to take responsibility for their own existence and basic expenses, they want daddy government to take care of all their needs from cradle to grave while they stay glued to their social media profile on Instagram or watch with bated breath how many new fake friends and likes they may gain on Facebook. Be careful what you wish for because welfare dependency on government for all needs is a grave disease which is very hard to cure if ever. Socialist countries, not the Fabian variety, cannot even provide such items for sale in the empty stores because they mismanage everything so disastrously. They are excellent speakers and community organizers who draw naïve and ignorant progressive fools into their ideological “everything free” fantasy. You Millennials are not even sure which bathrooms to use or what gender to call yourselves, but your list of economic demands gets larger and larger every day; everything is a right in your brainwashed minds muddled by smoking too much pot; you listen to cunning communist teachers who have never traveled to, nor lived under a communist dictatorship but you believe them nevertheless. Millennials should learn the facts of real historical events under socialism and communism from those who have experienced it and escaped from it, not the revisionist history in textbooks and the lies spun by the communist academia and financed by globalist billionaires who have made their fortunes under much maligned capitalism. Bernie Sanders is selling socialism to you, young and old Americans, a failed ideology of violence, confiscation of property and land, starvation, poverty, political oppression, and loss of freedom. There is no equality, compassion, and social justice under socialism and communism. …

There is no justice at all. Justice can only be individual, and under Communism – whoops! I mean Democratic Socialism – the individual does not matter.

… just exploitation of the weak and disarmed. The tyrants like Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, Ceausescu, and Stalin, who had previously sold socialism to the masses have killed millions of their own people once those oppressed woke up and refused to follow the vicious path that destroyed their freedom and their lives.

Imprisoned them, tortured them, killed them by the million for no better reason than that they could.

We appreciate Dr. Paugh as a guide to the horrors and terrors of C0m … of Democratic Socialism. But our impulse is not to “take” young Leftists to see the depressing results of that system, but to send them to live under it. Send them to Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba – whichever communist hellhole will let them in. To live as the oppressed people live. How long would it take before they start begging to come home to the free and prosperous country they were born in? A year? A month? A week? A day?

