The North American Venezuela 23

The choice is becoming increasingly clear. Stark would be an even better word for it.

Voters can choose between –

Keeping the Republic set up in 1787 and prospering now as never before under the leadership of President Trump, by voting for his Republican followers.

Or changing into the North American Venezuela by voting for the other major political party forming rapidly to replace the Democratic Party, the Democratic Socialist Party, under the leadership of an old communist, Bernie Sanders, and a young communist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The North American Venezuela. It is a vision hovering in the spacious skies over the purple mountains and the fruited plain.

AP reports:

A week ago, Maine Democrat Zak Ringelstein wasn’t quite ready to consider himself a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, even if he appreciated the organization’s values and endorsement in his bid to become a U.S. senator.

Three days later, he told The Associated Press it was time to join up. He’s now the only major-party Senate candidate in the nation to be a dues-paying democratic socialist.

Ringelstein’s leap is the latest evidence of a nationwide surge in the strength and popularity of an organization that, until recently, operated on the fringes of the liberal movement’s farthest left flank. As Donald Trump’s presidency stretches into its second year, democratic socialism has become a significant force in Democratic politics. Its rise comes as Democrats debate whether moving too far left will turn off voters.

“I stand with the democratic socialists, and I have decided to become a dues-paying member,” Ringelstein told AP. “It’s time to do what’s right, even if it’s not easy.”

There are 42 people running for offices at the federal, state and local levels this year with the formal endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America, the organization says. They span 20 states, including Florida, Hawaii, Kansas and Michigan.

The most ambitious Democrats in Washington have been reluctant to embrace the label, even as they embrace the policies defining modern-day democratic socialism: Medicare for all, a $15 minimum wage, free college tuition and the abolition of the federal department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Congress’s only self-identified democratic socialist, campaigned Friday with the movement’s newest star, New York City congressional candidate Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old former bartender who defeated one of the most powerful House Democrats last month.

Two-head Communism

Her victory fed a flame that was already beginning to burn brighter. The DSA’s paid membership has hovered around 6,000 in the years before Trump’s election, said Allie Cohn, a member of the group’s national political team. Last week, its paid membership hit 45,000 nationwide.

There is little distinction made between the terms “democratic socialism” and “socialism” in the group’s literature. While Ringelstein and other DSA-backed candidates promote a “big-tent” philosophy, the group’s constitution describes its members as socialists who “reject an economic order based on private profit” and “share a vision of a humane social order based on popular control of resources and production, economic planning, equitable distribution, feminism, racial equality and non-oppressive relationships”. 

Note that, voters. Even private relationships will be monitored by the planners of the social order. It completes the totalitarian vision. 

Members during public meetings often refer to each other as “comrades”,wear clothing featuring socialist symbols like the rose and promote authors such as Karl Marx.

Four-head Communism

The common association with the failed Soviet Union has made it difficult for sympathetic liberals to explain their connection.

“I don’t like the term socialist, because people do associate that with bad things in history,” said Kansas congressional candidate James Thompson, who is endorsed by the DSA and campaigned alongside Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, but is not a dues-paying democratic socialist. “There’s definitely a lot of their policies that closely align with mine.”

Thompson, an Army veteran turned civil rights attorney, is running again after narrowly losing a special election last year to fill the seat vacated by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Even in deep-red Kansas, he embraces policies like “Medicare for all” and is openly critical of capitalism.

In Hawaii, 29-year-old state Rep. Kaniela Ing isn’t shy about promoting his status as a democratic socialist in his bid for Congress. He said he was encouraged to run for higher office by the same activist who recruited Ocasio-Cortez.

“We figured just lean in hard,” Ing told the AP of the democratic socialist label. He acknowledged some baby boomers may be scared away, but said the policies democratic socialists promote — like free health care and economic equality — aren’t extreme.

Republicans, meanwhile, are encouraged by the rise of democratic socialism — for a far different reason. They have seized on what they view as a leftward lurch by Democrats they predict will alienate voters this fall and in the 2020 presidential race.

The Republican National Committee eagerly notes that Sanders’ plan to provide free government-sponsored health care for all Americans had no co-sponsors in 2013. Today, more than one-third of Senate Democrats and two-thirds of House Democrats have signed onto the proposal, which by one estimate could cost taxpayers as much as $32 trillion.

The co-sponsors include some 2020 presidential prospects, such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Those senators aren’t calling themselves democratic socialists but also not disassociating themselves from the movement’s priorities.

Most support the push to abolish ICE [the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency] which enforces immigration laws …

… and want to abolish national borders.

So not even a North American Venezuela?

No nations, no nation-states. No national governments, no voting, no political parties, no law to enforce.

The hovering vision fades.

If the comrades have their way, the reality will be even worse than Venezuela.

Posted under Collectivism, communism, Leftism, Marxism, Socialism, United States, Venezuela by Jillian Becker on Sunday, July 22, 2018

Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

This post has 23 comments.

Permalink
  • Jeanne

    Here is their website: https://www.dsausa.org

    They are after the religious folks too, which is sort of weird. Don’t most socialist/communist tyrants ban religion? Still…I guess the push is Social Justice and they claim that Jesus was a socialist, plus believers are, as a group, a rather gullible bunch. A profound thought there, eh? LOL

  • Jeanne

    The plumb of elected offices is the Senate and we should regret the day the 17th Amendment was passed making that position of appointment by state governors into an elected office. Too much power there and any Democratic Socialist already serving and yet to serve will take a tremendous effort to dislodge. Even the term “serve” is a disgrace to the office it has become. The Senate serves itself and so do most Senators.

    I guess I just thought of this in my disgust that an unqualified idiot can now toe the Dem-Soc line and rise to such powerful heights thanks to our home-grown useful idiots.

    • liz

      Yes, the term “serve” is a disgrace for them. They parade around spouting things like “it’s time to do what’s right, even if it’s not easy”, as if the Socialist agenda is the noble cause of the ages, in the valiant struggle against eeeevil capitalism, which is such a grave “threat to our democracy”. Sickening.

      • Jeanne

        I hate to say this, but it is the fault of our Conservative and pseudo-Conservative elected officials that have brought us to this point. With few exceptions, they are a lilly-livered bunch. I like an elected official who will take on the powers-that-be of either party and act because THAT is the right thing to do. All the while remaining true to the Constitution, as the ultimate right thing to do.

        • liz

          It seems that defending the Constitution is no longer patriotic. Its racist. But undermining it, along with what’s left of our laws, is.

          • Jeanne

            That notion only appeals to the whining, but very vocal and obnoxious minority that is willing to lower themselves to disgusting behavior. I think, perhaps, the majority of us have not fully awaken or decided to take action. And…I don’t mean murderous rampage and pillage.

  • liz

    “I don’t like the term socialism, because people associate that with bad things in history” – but obviously, he doesn’t! Socialism is gaining ground precisely because of idiots like this, who can’t connect the dots when they’re staring them in the face! Yes, “bad things in history” happened because of Socialism, you dingbat – you might want to look into that before presuming to take a position of great responsibility involving other people’s money.
    I’d be willing to bet that not one of these candidates could explain, if asked, how anything but utter chaos and disintegration will possibly exist once they abolish our borders. They apparently envision a Utopia, never bothering to consider that “bad things” might happen. But they aren’t trained to think.

  • Athrin

    if american “conservatives” had any brains and courage, they would begin the systematic “euthanasia” of these things, unless they all actually want to starve, picking through the garbage of the elites for scraps to eat.

    Alexander Fraser Tytler:

    A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.
    The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from the beginning of history has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence:
    From bondage to spiritual faith;
    From spiritual faith to great courage;
    From courage to liberty;
    From liberty to abundance;
    From abundance to complacency;
    From complacency to apathy;
    From apathy to dependence;
    From dependence back into bondage.

    america is at the dependence stage right now, europe is at the bondage stage

    “When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.”

    ― Benjamin Franklin

    • I doubt Tytler is right. Like Toynbee, he believes that history is a series of repeated patterns. But is it? As for mass euthanasia, it’s more likely the Left will do it to us than that we will ever do it to them. However, I do take the Benjamin Franklin saying seriously.

      • Athrin

        he is correct, just look at the UK, they are making the old USSR look good right now.

        “As for mass euthanasia, it’s more likely the Left will do it to us than that we will ever do it to them.”

        then you and people who think this way, have ZERO right to complain about big gov, or losing their rights.

        • So only mass murderers have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

          • Jeanne

            Athrin, you always go there. Maybe you will be proved correct, but I hope not. Which is the best course of action to take, kill all who disagree with you first before they can kill you…or work through other means to stop THEIR resistance to our truth? I think there is a good start with the Trump Administration to nip this in the bud. Well…not actually in the bud, but before much fruit is borne, maybe.

            In the end, will the Dem-Socs push for a civil war? Would they have the military on their side? They would certainly need somebody’s guns and ammo, as I doubt they have much of their own.

            I do not think it will go down well with Americans should we be pitted against each other and that is what you suggest, right? Conservatives against Progressives?

            Instead, let us attempt to return to Constitutionalism. Hopefully we are going there.

            • Well said, Jeanne!

            • Athrin

              when someone is trying to kill you do not respond to them by giving them hugs ffs….grow a dam spine ppl.

    • Tytler implies that a people becomes courageous and therefore strong enough to be free, through, and because of, “spiritual faith”. That is to say, religion. Do you believe that?

      • Jeanne

        I wonder though, Jillian, if the human condition must sink so low into despair that courage becomes totally lacking and, therefore, requires the desperation of an imagined unifying supernatural force to bring any sort of resistance to bondage and tyranny to life. A spark of supernatural belief and hope for victory over evil via divine forces makes ignorant (unlearned and unsophisticated) wretches with nothing to lose into a force of their own to be reckoned with. Having never walked a mile in shoes as pitiful as theirs, I am not about to suggest that nobody in these conditions needs spiritual faith to pull themselves out.

        • Armies of the fanatically religious – eg. Islam and the Crusaders – have indeed arisen, marched and conquered. Their rule did not benefit the conquered nations or advance civilization. On the other hand, some of the armies of secular powers under great generals – Alexander, Caesar, Napoleon, Cyrus, Clive of India – did both.

          • Jeanne

            Ah, I think I am interpreting “bondage” to mean abject slavery rather than merely living under an unappealing form of government. These are two very different human conditions.

        • Furthermore, the Founding Fathers of the USA were not inspired by religion but by the Enlightenment.

          • Jeanne

            Yes, the Enlightenment, I know…and yet, they were also inspired by the rights of human beings, which they reasoned to come from a higher power than a royal ruler, even if that higher power was natural and not supernatural. The nature of being human and rising above “lesser” life forms to whatever pinnacle could be reached was implied in both religious faith and secular faith in humanity’s ability to rise. Many of them were believers of a sort and grateful to that entity they felt so designed human beings and their habitat, so as to allow for self determination and self governing.

  • It’s hard to motivate Americans, who realize that their medical system delivers the goods, to look to Cuba or Venezuela as models. That’s why Obama pushed the lie about making it affordable. Obamacare is far less affordable and relies of subsidies many who can not pay their way.

    The battle, however, is a moral battle. The idea that we should make our neighbors pay for our sustenance is deeply unjust. The Democrats talk about giving away “stuff” without mention of the coercion they use to procure it. We have to make that clear to people or we will slide towards totalitarianism by default. We can’t let the socialist hide their intensions. The above article makes them clear.