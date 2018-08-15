Against the British Burka Conservationists (BBC) 3

Paul Joseph Watson gallantly tries to tear the veil off Muslim women:

Posted under Islam, United Kingdom by Jillian Becker on Wednesday, August 15, 2018

  • Jeanne

    I really like this young man! Different subject; how can I send a link of a local news article to you, Jillian? I cannot figure out how to contact you off-blog and didn’t want to intrude on any topic with something that is way off the subject, even if I found it to be refreshingly interesting. BTW…nice relaxing cruise, thanks for the good wishes.

    • Find “About US” at the top of our margin under Pages. There you will find my email address. I’d be interested to read the local news article as you find it interesting.

  • liz

    Excellent video! Yes, why are these girls joking about having a bomb under their veil when their fellow Muslims are bombing, stabbing, and mowing actual – not Muslim – British people down EVERY WEEK in their cities?
    The cities that, no, they actually DON’T belong in. If they want to stay in the 7th century, then they should go back to where it still exists (pick your Muslim country). Let the ones who want to ESCAPE that oppression come!
    It is such a tragedy what Islam has done to Iran, Egypt, and so many other once great countries. Now, including Britain.