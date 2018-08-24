This website is secure 0

Notice to all Visitors, regular Readers and Commenters

Please do not worry if you see a sign on the URL bar stating that this website is “Not Secure”. There is an extortion racket being conducted by both Google Chrome and our host, Media Temple.

When we asked Media Temple why we were suddenly labeled “Not Secure”, we got this answer:

Google has made a change to how it display (sic) website (sic) on Chrome. It requires that websites have an SSL certificate. This was made effective in July of this year. Other browser (sic) have followed suit. If a website does not have an SSL certificate, it will be display (sic) ‘Not Secure’ on the browser url bar. The ssl certificate we offer is $75 per year.

An SSL certificate certifies that donors’ credit card numbers usernames and passwords are encrypted so they cannot be read by third parties. As we do not receive donations no one visiting our site is at risk.

Please be assured, our website is secure.