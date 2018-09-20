Atheism: a question of conviction 4

One of our Facebook commenters, raised in a religious family and sent to a religious school, recently told us that the atheism he had arrived at eventually was not certain. Something could happen that would make him change his mind about it. We asked what sort of thing. He said he could not answer that.

We are convinced of our atheism.

We do not believe there is anything, or could be anything, supernatural.

We would like to hear from readers how they came to their atheism and whether anything – and if so what? – could change their minds.