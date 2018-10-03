President Trump conducts a vast chorus 0

President Trump addresses one of his ENORMOUS rallies – this time at Southaven, MS on October 2, 2018. The enthusiastic happy crowd cheers and cheers.

The video is long. Too long, we thought, if you start at the beginning.

The president enters the arena at the 2 hour mark.

Highlights: he accurately calls the Democrats “the Party of Crime” and pours scorn on certain members of it. “Really evil people,” he says they are, and gives their names.

He starts praising Brett Kavanaugh, and deprecating the dishonest people trying to prevent his confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court, round the 2.12.20 mark. The crowd chants, “We want Kavanaugh,” from about 2.12.50.

The president speaks until 3.17.20.

For a little extra entertainment, go on watching after he finishes to see and hear those delightful political commentators Diamond and Silk. They passionately defend Kavanaugh and castigate his accusers.

Supplemental to that video, here’s a snip from another, featuring Trump the actor.

Hilarious.