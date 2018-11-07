Against the corrupt Establishment 1

This is the video that made Brandon Straka love Donald Trump – and start the #WalkAway movement.

 

Straka writes:

I walked away from the Democratic Party in 2017. But I couldn’t even consider becoming a Republican or embracing Donald Trump. I went on a long journey of unraveling the lies that I had been fed by the liberal media. The more I researched the more I began to like Trump. And then I found this … and that’s when I knew I LOVED Trump.

 

(Hat-tip to our commenter Zerothruster)

