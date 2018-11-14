What is the EU for? 3

There is no good reason for the existence of the European Union. It is an undemocratic – even anti-democratic – and thoroughly corrupt bureaucracy, headed by a bunch of very rich Communists. They might say “ex-Communists”, but they are no less New Left-minded now than they ever were.

So why was it formed? It was started with stealth – the pretense that there was “only” going to be an economic union. Such a good thing for all Europeans, a vast area within which capital and labor would move freely. Like the United States. Fine. No question of any European nation’s self-determination being diminished, its sovereignty usurped.

Then slowly, treaty by treaty, the EU was formed, and lo! the nations of Europe woke up one figurative morning to find their self-determination and sovereignty gone. Vanished. Oh, what a trick that was. What a laugh. It tickled many a stack of bureaucratic ribs in Brussels.

“Such a good thing,” the unelected commie leaders crowed again. So nice! It will keep us from making war on each other. Hold us tight in a communal embrace that will prevent us making the mistake of the last century of being horrid to each other. Nation shall speak peace unto nation. And straight cucumbers and bananas.

But what was the real aim?

There were two, actually. One the aim of Germany, the other of France.

France wanted a European Union in order to to have power – even though shared – to rival and exceed the power of the United States.

Here‘s a recent confession of it (from a Breitbart report):

France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has called for Europe to become an “empire” to compete with the United States after the country’s President Emmanuel Macron called for an EU army to defend against the NATO ally. “It’s about Europe having to become a kind of empire, as China is. And how the U.S. is,” Mr Le Maire told Germany’s Handelsblatt.

But better, you see. More virtuous, more moral:

Adding that it would be a “peaceful empire”, the economics and finance minister touted the progressive government’s green credentials, saying that the European empire should “rely on green growth. Neither China nor the U.S., who are leaving the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, are on this path”. Quizzed by the journalist on his reference to “empire”, Mr Le Maire said: Do not get me wrong, I’m talking about a peaceful empire that’s a constitutional state. I use the term to raise awareness that in the world of tomorrow, it will be about power. Power will make the difference: technological power, economic, financial, monetary, cultural power will be crucial. Europe should no longer shy away from displaying its power and being an empire of peace. Mr Le Maire also said that France would continue to trade with Iran in defiance of fresh U.S. sanctions imposed last week, saying that the European Union should “tell the U.S. clearly: we are a sovereign continent”. …

And it will not be dictated to by America. Just because President Trump wants to enforce sanctions against Iran (whose criminal regime is inter alia financing wars in the Middle East and building a nuclear arsenal) Europe doesn’t have to comply. It can help Iran all it wants. And France will lead the enterprise – provided it can be sure of all Europe’s firmly cemented support:

[President] Macron has joined the ranks of Eurocrats Guy Vehofstadt MEP and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in calling for deeper EU integration which could eventually lead to a United States of Europe. He added that the UK [despite Brexit? – ed], France, and Germany were working on a special purpose vehicle (SPV) ‘clearing house’ that would allow European Union companies to bypass U.S. sanctions and “maintain legitimate and international trade” with the Islamic regime, with The Guardian noting last week that it could be hosted by either Germany or France.

That vehicle – no, not an Audi or a Peugeot but a bank – will be magnificently engineered, you can bet on it. But as long as the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, it will not carry the EU to superpower status.

Minister Le Maire said:

It is clear to everyone that today it takes courage to stand in the way of the government of Donald Trump. We want an instrument for the independence and sovereignty of Europe. After setting up the special purpose vehicle, we need staff and finally a banking license. Subsequently, we may be able to transform the SPV into an intergovernmental European institution. We want a way to exchange goods and services when financial flows between Iran and Europe are no longer possible. This is legal and under European rules. Payments remain in Europe.

Then Le Maire and Macron went and stood in front of President Trump and for fully five minutes flexed their muscles in unison.

So to speak.

And Germany? What was Germany’s aim in forming the EU?

To dissolve, in the great ocean of Europe, its guilt for its aggression in two world wars and for perpetrating the Holocaust. No more sovereign Germany, responsible for what it did. Just one state among many in the coming United States of Europe.

Bruce Bawer visited Germany – and Austria – recently. He writes at Front Page:

In Berlin, that once gray but increasingly shiny city, you get the distinct impression that the inhabitants desperately want to pretend that the world was reborn anew after World War II and that a dynamic, hyper-contemporary Deutschland, its sins washed entirely clean by all those flagrant public gestures of apology for Auschwitz, is leading us all into a post-national, post-historical utopia, hoisting the EU banner aloft and singing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy in joyful chorus. … Vienna, where I am right now, is of course a German-speaking city, but it’s different in key ways from Berlin – or, for that matter, from any burg I know in Germany. Like Rome, … Vienna has a feel of being utterly at ease with its history, its cultural heritage, and its national identity. … All over town, national, but not EU, flags abound – the opposite of Germany. These differences make sense. They can be traced, in part, to the fact that after the war, the Allies treated Germany as a vanquished enemy but Austria as an innocent land that had been the Nazis’ first conquest. The fact that most Austrians cheered the Anschluss, that many fought in the Wehrmacht, and that Hitler was one of them, born and bred, was delicately overlooked. Hence Germans born after the war grew up saddled with guilt – which is why so many of them hate their flag, adore the EU, and continue to embrace the self-destructive immigration policies pursued by the soon-to-retire Frau Merkel. If Germans seem even more prepared than other Western Europeans to accept Muslim “refugees” at a well-nigh suicidal rate, I suspect it’s because, on some level, they want to turn their Bundesrepublik as fast as possible into something as different from the Third Reich as possible, even if it spells their own doom – and their children’s and grandchildren’s. Austrians grew up without that guilt, however – which helps, I think, to explain why, last year, they elected to the post of chancellor a young man, Sebastian Kurz, who is thoroughly unapologetic in his independence from the EU as well as in his determination to prevent his country’s Islamization.

Austria, Italy, Hungary, Poland and Czechia all now have leaders taking a stand against the Islamization of their countries.

That alone makes a crack in the edifice of the EU, loosens the mutual embrace of the nations. With a little squirming they could extricate themselves from the union, which would be a boon for their own peoples and for the world.

Because up to now, all that the EU has effected that is of any historic importance, is its disastrous capitulation to intolerant, supremacist, misogynist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, bellicose Islam.