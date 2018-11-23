The Democratic Party is terrifying 0

How terrifying the Democratic Party has become.

How ugly and brutal.

Rude, crude, shallow, cruel, foul-mouthed, callow, ignorant, and vicious.

Dishonest, hypocritical, treacherous.

We are not simply setting down a stream of invective because we disagree with the Democrats. We choose every word to describe accurately the nature of the Democratic Party as it now is. Every day it gives us new displays of atrocious acts and spiteful speech. From holding replicas of the president’s head dripping with blood to enacting wishful scenes of his murder, to demanding that mobs attack officials of the administration, to advocating the killing of police officers, to actual attacks on Republicans with guns, to viciously insulting and denigrating the president’s wife and very young child in the language of the gutter, they surpass themselves daily in savagery. Their military wing appears in hordes of thousands in black hoods and masks, howling and shrieking, spitting fury and wielding clubs. And millions of them use the social media to heap abuse on individuals, as a story we relay below illustrates.

The Democratic Party is now no more or less than a faction of the world-wide Left.

Its aims are absurd fantasies of utopias where everybody can have everything they want without having to pay for anything.

Democrats hold that women are in all respects equal to men, yet that women are the helpless victims of men.

They believe superstitiously that the greatest danger facing humankind is a rise in atmospheric temperature in the next century.

They are in alliance with the actual menace to our civilization, advancing Islam. They call it a “religion of peace”. It is of no concern to them that Islam burns and buries people alive, boils them in oil, decapitates, flogs and stones them. That Muslims mutilate the genitals of girls. That Muslim men enslave and murder women and consider doing so proof and preservation of their honor.

Like its ally Islam, The Democratic Party is a vast terrorist movement, dividing America.

And Americans discover that the Constitution which brought their nation into existence is not strong enough after all to bind them together.

Dennis Prager writes in an article titled Even Astronauts Fear the Left.

There are many reasons I pity today’s younger generation of Americans. Among them are: The unconscionable debt we are leaving them. The obliteration of male and female as separate and distinct categories — and the sexual confusion that is left in its wake. The emasculation of men and the de-feminization of women. The undermining of the value of marriage. The receiving of indoctrination, rather than education, in most schools from elementary through graduate. The inability to celebrate being American.

We have omitted one of the items on his list: “The lack of God and religion in their lives — and the consequent search for meaning in the wrong places.” Of course we do not agree with him about that. We deplore religion. And as for “meaning” – it is as we make or perceive it. But as usual with this writer, we agree with him to a large extent, so we overlook his religious belief.

He goes on:

Tragically and ironically, each one of these was brought on by the very group many young people identify with: the left. You can add the left’s tearing down of heroes to the list. This came to mind this past month, when world-famous astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent a year on board the International Space Station, among other space-related achievements, tweeted the following message in commenting on the deep divisions in American politics: “One of the greatest leaders of modern times, Sir Winston Churchill, said, ‘In victory, magnanimity.’ I guess those days are over.” He was then widely attacked on social media — for quoting former British Prime Minister Churchill and deeming him a great leader. According to the trolls, Kelly is now in league with the hateful, racist Winston Churchill. As I repeatedly point out, if you do not understand the left is a wholly destructive force whose primary mission is to tear down the leading institutions and individuals of the Western world, you do not understand the left. Thus, to many — perhaps most — young Americans, the Founding Fathers of America were not the giants you and I believe them to be. They were rich, racist, misogynistic white men. Now it is Churchill’s turn to be torn down. It means nothing to the left that he led the world in fighting the greatest racist of all time, Adolf Hitler, and the greatest racist ideology of all time, Nazism. … Those on the left regard themselves as Ubermenschen, superior to all those who lived before them and all those who differ with them today. But the worst part of the Scott Kelly story is the astronaut’s immediate reaction to the negative tweets: “Did not mean to offend by quoting Churchill. My apologies. I will go and educate myself further on his atrocities, racist views which I do not support. …” In Kelly’s view, Winston Churchill went from “one of the greatest leaders of modern times” to a man whose “atrocities and racist views” he will further educate himself on. You know why? Because in America today, the greatest fear is fear of the left.

Are we all too afraid of it to speak and act against it?

Revolted and appalled by it as we are, are we just capitulating to it, as much of Europe has to the Left-Islam alliance?

We are lucky to have a leader in President Trump who is not afraid of it. Millions of Europeans are inspired by him to start fighting against their subjugation. We need to be his soldiery.

As in all wars, total loyalty to your side is essential if you are to win. At present, there are no good Democrats – however personally nice an individual member of the Democratic Party might be, however out of sympathy with its Leftism.

The nastiness of the Democrats now is a foretaste of how vile they will be with any power they get.