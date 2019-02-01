The Left ruins everything.

Intentionally, of course.

It has ruined Art.

Paul Joseph Watson dares to call a “piece of debris” that fetched $43.8 million on the Pretension Market by its name.

He provides lurid glimpses of nauseating “performance art”.

And he introduces Wes Mills, an “artist” who frankly declares himself “void of ideas”, and says he “believes in things unknown to me”. Well, many people do, so at least with that Mr. Mills is comprehensible to the masses for whom the Left claims always to speak: