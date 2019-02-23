Superhero Trump 1
Crude it may be, but highly satisfying in its comic-strip style:
Posted under Humor, United States, Videos by Jillian Becker on Saturday, February 23, 2019
Tagged with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump
