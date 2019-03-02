Portrait of a monster 9

Breitbart reports:

The United Nations office in Geneva, home to its Human Rights Council, is currently showcasing a large photograph of the Argentinian revolutionary Che Guevara, despite his record of violence, repression, and egregious human rights abuses.

We have often quoted Humberto Fontova, author of Exposing the Real Che Guevara and the Useful Idiots Who Idolize Him. The book amply demonstrates that the “Argentinian revolutionary” was a vicious sadist, a savage monster, and a coward. Just the sort of wretch that the United Nation would hold up as an idol and a model.

In 2011, in an article at Townhall, Humberto Fontova quoted this from a speech Che Guevara made at the UN:

“Certainly we execute!” boasted Che Guevara while addressing the hallowed halls of the UN General Assembly Dec. 9, 1964. “And we will continue executing as long as it is necessary!”

Executing was what Che Guevara most liked to do. He executed whomever he wanted to, including children. He put it this way, Fontova reports:

“I don’t need proof to execute a man, I only need proof that it’s necessary to execute him.”

An execution was “necessary” when Che Guevara said it was. His whim defined necessity.

Those firing-squad executions (murders, actually; execution implies a judicial process) had reached 14,000 by the end of the ’60s, the equivalent, given the relative populations, of almost a million executions in the U.S.

The UN must be destroyed.