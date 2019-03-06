A good and necessary wall 3

Breitbart reports:

This year, researchers project that up to 500,000 illegal aliens will successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border and make it into the country, undetected by Border Patrol. Similarly, the country is on track for more than 600,000 border apprehensions in 2019, a level of illegal immigration that has not been seen since former President George W. Bush.

What can the government of a civilized country (of which there are a few, and of which America is one) do when an unarmed horde of foreigners, intent on occupying it, advances to its border and attempts to invade it? What can it do to protect itself short of shooting at the invaders, killing some of them and so forcing the rest to retreat? Which it cannot do because the country is civilized.

But the invaders must be stopped. So … how? The obvious answer is for the border to be made as impenetrable by unwanted intruders as it can be. And, obviously, a physical barrier would go a long way towards making penetration difficult.

Yet there is passionately argued opposition to the idea that a wall on the southern border of the US to keep out an advancing horde of 500,000 invaders is a solution to the problem.

Though it is likely that all the opposition derives from emotion rather than reason, some reasoned arguments are advanced (see for instance here). But none offers an alternative solution to the problem of how to keep those 500,000 invaders out.

Only 500,000? According to a Gallup Poll, there are a 158 million people who want to migrate into the United States.

A Gallup World Poll has found that 15 percent of the world’s adults (750 million people) would like to move to another country if they had the chance. The research is based on 453,122 interviews in 152 countries. Desire to migrate is strongest in Sub-Saharan Africa, followed by parts of Europe outside the EU. When it comes to the most desired destinations, 21 percent of potential migrants worldwide would like to move to the United States. That equated to 158 million adults. Canada was the second most desired destination [47 million] followed by Germany [42 million].

Of course not all would-be immigrants will try to enter the US through the southern border. But for a lot of them that’s the direct way.

As many as 37 million people in Latin America would like to relocate to the U.S. permanently, making it the region where a move to the U.S. is most popular. Approximately one-third of all Dominicans and Hondurans want to become Americans.

Would those who oppose a wall protest against it so fervently, strive so strenuously to keep it from being built, if they did not know that it will keep the invading horde out?