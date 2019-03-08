The continuing persecution of a hero 0

Tommy Robinson, the man who dared to object publicly and persistently to Muslim gangs raping, enslaving, debauching and pimping thousands of children in England, has just been arrested again, for the umpteenth time. He is to be re-tried for the same “crime” – the name of which was changed with a wave of a prosecutor’s pen when his official tormentors couldn’t make their first choice stick – that he was sentenced for the last time, when his conviction was quashed by no less a power than the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales.

Tommy speaks for a great many of his fellow citizens. How many, no one knows; but tens of thousands have turned out in the streets to support him. Now his supporters need to do more than gather, more than hold up banners, more than applaud speeches. They need to make their anger felt. But how? Tommy does not incite them to violence.

The craven authorities in Britain looked away from the Muslim rape gangs because they are afraid of Islamic terrorism. If Muslim criminals are brought to trial and found guilty, they are given as light a sentence as the quaking judges can apologetically impose on them. The lesson to be learnt is that no argument short of murderous violence commands attention in Islamized Britain. As Tommy does not commit or incite terrorist violence, he will be sentenced to a long term in a prison full of violent Muslims. He will be beaten again, all too possibly to death.