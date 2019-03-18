For Freedom 0
Victor Davis Hanson explains why he supports the presidency of Donald Trump:
Victor Davis Hanson explains why he supports the presidency of Donald Trump:
Posted under Capitalism, liberty, United States, US Constitution by Jillian Becker on Monday, March 18, 2019
Tagged with Mark Levin, President Trump, Victor Davis Hanson
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.