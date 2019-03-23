Nigerian Muslims continue to commit atrocities 3

In Nigeria, Muslims continue* to slaughter people because they are Christians.

ABC News reports:

From February through mid-March, as many as 280 people in Christian communities in northern and middle Nigeria were killed in attacks. Islamic Hausa-Fulani militants and Boko Haram continue to attack Christians in the country — in 2018, there were thousands killed.

But these pictures are not likely to be seen much if at all in the Western mainstream media. (They could give Islam a bad name, and our betters who rule us want us to believe that Islam is a religion of peace.)

Piles of corpses. Women and children slain with machetes.

*In our article More acts of religion in Nigeria, dated seven years ago (January 19, 2012), we list other articles of ours about the continuing massacres.