Nigerian Muslims continue to commit atrocities 3

In Nigeria, Muslims continue* to slaughter people because they are Christians.

ABC News reports:

From February through mid-March, as many as 280 people in Christian communities in northern and middle Nigeria were killed in attacks. Islamic Hausa-Fulani militants and Boko Haram continue to attack Christians in the country — in 2018, there were thousands killed.

But these pictures are not likely to be seen much if at all in the Western mainstream media. (They could give Islam a bad name, and our betters who rule us want us to believe that Islam is a religion of peace.)

Piles of corpses. Women and children slain with machetes.

*In our article More acts of religion in Nigeria, dated seven years ago (January 19, 2012), we list other articles of ours about the continuing massacres.

Posted under Islam, jihad, Muslims, Nigeria by Jillian Becker on Saturday, March 23, 2019

Tagged with , ,

This post has 3 comments.

Permalink