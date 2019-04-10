Atheism is the only potent weapon against Islam 3

The only argument against Islam that can go as a bullet to its heart is that there is no Allah to act in the name of. No god. Muhammad was a liar. No Archangel Gabriel came and dictated the Koran to him as he dozed in a cave. The Prophet of Islam was nothing better than a warlord, a mass murderer, an enslaver, and a liar.

Some argue that Islam is able to advance in the West because Christianity has weakened; that what is needed to inspire the peoples of the West to resist the Islamic invasion with enough dedication to defeat the horrid enemy is a restoration of Christian faith. But what is there in the theology of Christianity that is superior to the theology of Islam? Christians these days are on the whole less militant, less zealous about shedding blood, less aggressively proselytizing than Muslims, but their belief in a divine rulership over the universe is no less absurd.

Far from the fading of Christianity being a disadvantage in the war, it could help to save us from the veil, the stones, the fire, the chains of Islam. Why? Because if it is at all likely that Muslims who settle in Western countries can be changed by their new cultural environment, it is the lack of deocentric religion in Europe and the spreading lack of it in America that could accomplish our victory over Islam. The change could take two or three more generations. And while that time passes, Islam may win its jihad and become undefeatable. But it is a possibility.

Is there anything else that will stop the Islamic conquest of the world?