Why does the West tolerate Muslim terrorism? 1

We ask as much in anger as in sorrow.

The human race goes on and on suffering from religion. It is the major cause of bloody civil strife. At present Christians are the most numerous victims, Muslims the most frequent and fanatical attackers. Both believe nonsense. Christians die in the cause of nonsense, Muslims slaughter in the name of nonsense.

Look at this ugly tawdry sentimental plaster thing – it is an icon of the Christian God!

Get past it – listen to Paul Joseph Watson talk about the slaughter of Christians by Muslims in Sri Lanka. He too asks, “Why?”

Why does the Western world tolerate Muslim terrorism? Even condone it?

To condone it is to co-author it!