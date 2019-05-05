The Democrats’ Ideal Candidate 5

So the Democrats’ Ideal Candidate for the presidency is a non-white transgendered “woman” Muslim or pro-Muslim Socialist.

What must “her” policies be?

“Free” life-long health care, luxury housing, and higher education for everyone, and free abortion available and recommended for all women who have uteruses.

Legalizing the killing of children who evade abortion or are for any reason unwanted.

Guaranteed employment of everyone by the government.

Abolition of national borders and free flow of immigrants into what has hitherto been the United States of America.

Abolition of police; border police first, then “a conversation must be had” about abolishing the institution of law enforcement.

Preventing Republicans or any opposition party ever coming to power again.

Reducing “emissions” (whatever they may be – “she” doesn’t have to say exactly, but getting rid of cows will help).

Banning the production and use of fossil fuels, and harnessing wind, sunshine, and the ocean tides to supply the world’s energy needs.

Banning gun ownership by civilians. Possibly extending the ban to the military as well (or at least “having a conversation” about it – which might also be about possibly abolishing the military).

Setting limits to free speech, because the Right uses it to criticize the Left and Islam out of sheer irrational hate.

Keeping white men born as men out of positions of authority.

Changing the Constitution as need arises.

Letting everyone vote who can get registered within what used to be the borders of the USA. And perhaps “a conversation should be had” about whether anyone anywhere can have a postal vote. After all, the writ of Congress will no longer stop at what used to be a border. To exactly what body, with what powers, voters will be sending representatives, and whom the representatives will be representing, has yet to be decided. “A conversation must be had” about this. It will probably not be necessary to decide what law will be applied where, by whom, or how, because law-enforcement will likely be a discarded concept.

Abolishing the Electoral College.

Enlarging the Supreme Court with no limit to the number of justices who may be appointed to it.

Abolishing the flag. “A conversation must be had” about whether to create a new flag more representative of “a diverse and inclusive society” or do without one.

Ditto the national anthem.

Punishing Donald Trump for winning the 2016 election.

The Ideal Candidate has not yet joined the crowded field of Democrats jostling for the Party’s nomination, but the policies are “on the table”.

Please remind us of any we have left out.