Free people can do whatever they like with other people in private. There is no reasonable moral argument against any sort of consensual sex, as long as no children are brought into it and no crime is committed. And if some men want to pretend they are women and vice versa, privately and publicly, all happiness to them.

But to pretend that a man can be a woman or vice versa, is absurd. Yet the Democrats think they can legislate that pretense into reality. That’s what their Equality Act just passed in the House is intended to do.

Lawrence Meyers writes at Townhall:

In George Orwell’s 1984, everyman Winston Smith is tortured and brainwashed into truly believing that 2+2=5. Orwell’s message was that an unfettered State would eventually maintain the population in such propaganda-induced fear of its power that people would deny objective reality.

Such was the power of the Party and doublethink – it weakened individual liberty. Conform or else. By instilling fear in its subjects, the State crushes the intellectual notion of objective reality.

So it goes with the Democrat’s passage of The Equality Act last week. The legislation adds “gender identity” to the list of protected classes under federal civil rights law.

“Gender identity” is that bizarre concept in which one must now be treated as whatever gender one wishes to be known as, regardless of what reality dictates. Under the Democratic vision of the United States, you can no longer be discriminated against if you are a man who just happens to decide that today he feels like a woman, or vice versa.

Albert Speer, Hitler’s chief architect, told the Nuremberg Tribunal that “what distinguished the Third Reich from all previous dictatorships was its use of all the means of communication to sustain itself and to deprive its objects of the power of independent thought.”

Or as the torturer O’Brien [in 1984] says, “Sometimes 2+2 are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy becoming sane.”

Sound familiar?

The Democratic Party says that if you have XX chromosomes you are a man, if you choose to believe you are a man. If you have XY chromosomes you are a woman, if you choose to believe you are a woman.

If you believe you are a woman, even when you are genetically a man, you can enter women’s athletic competitions and win fair-and-square. …

In the most recent edition of the Leftist Newspeak dictionary, if one claims that a genetic male who believes himself to be a woman is actually a man, then one is referred to as “unscientific”…

The Equality Act is nothing more than 1984’s infamous Party rewriting books to obliterate the past, just as they did in psychiatry. Leftists pressured the medical community into rewriting the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Believing one to be the opposite gender that one actually is no longer is classified as a mental disorder.

It eerily aligns with Orwell’s description of how the Party destroys all that is not in alignment with what it chooses: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” …

There is some upside to all this activity, though. It provides yet another opportunity to demonstrate that it is the Left that are the Fascists. It is the Left that uses the hammer of government to force others to believe as they do. It is the Left that demands the rights of others be subordinated to a class of State-designated victims. It is the Left that will call you a “transphobe”, and render judgment upon you for insisting that two plus two does equal four.

In a free society, if a boy chooses to believe he is a girl, that’s his business – just as anyone else is free to insist that a boy is a boy based upon his DNA.

Instead, it is now a Thoughtcrime in the UK now to tweet that a man is actually a man. That can get a person arrested, and investigated by tweeting a “transphobic limerick.”

And if it weren’t for the fact that the Senate is held by a party that has at least some hold on objective reality, we’d all end up in Room 101 [where in 1984 the victim of the state is confronted with whatever he fears most].

The writer sees the upside of this attempt to change reality by making laws against it as “another opportunity to demonstrate that it is the Left that are the Fascists”. And it is that. But his article also reports another “upside”: it outrages feminists.

This new edition of Newspeak also includes the acronym “TERF”. What is a TERF? It is a “Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.” It refers to radical feminists who are heretics … because they insist that objective reality is objective reality. That is, they know that a man is a man and a woman is a woman.

As Kara Dansky of the Women’s Liberation Front said at a recent Heritage Foundation panel, “The issue is really about the intellectual bankruptcy of gender identity ideology and the importance of language. No one really knows what these words mean.”

Go back and read that last paragraph again, because Hell must have frozen over for the Women’s Liberation Front to join forces with The Heritage Foundation. They did so because they rightly see the transgender movement as regressive to women.

During the panel, Julia Beck, a former member of the Law and Policy Committee of Baltimore City’s LGBTQ Commission, said, “We are losing an entire generation of sisters to this madness. That’s why it’s personal. It’s infuriating. It’s devastating.”

To nobody’s surprise, Leftists are demonizing these courageous women for speaking out in favor of objective reality.

Courageous? Slow would be a better word for them. Feminists need to be hit on the head by the head-hitting machine they have helped to build before they think there is something wrong with building it. They’ll need to be forced to wear burkhas before they’ll complain that it is wrong to force women to wear burkhas.

If The Equality Act speeds up the disintegration of the Left, it’s not such a bad thing after all.