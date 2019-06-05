The capital of Britain celebrates Iftar 0

In the heart of the capital of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

Watch it and weep!

On top of that column whose base you can see in the background on the right, Lord Nelson looks down on this.

Though the Muslim population may be only some 5% (but growing exponentially), Britain is already an Islamic country.

Because Muslims in Britain have put themselves safely beyond criticism.

And they have made the indigenous population afraid of them.

(Hat-tip to Cogito for the video)