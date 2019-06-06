Freedom forever? 0

These words were spoken by President Trump today (June 6, 2019) in France, in his speech commemorating D-Day (June 6, 1944):

Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization. And they showed us the way to love, cherish, and defend our way of life for many centuries to come. Today, as we stand together upon this sacred Earth, we pledge that our nations will forever be strong and united. We will forever be together. Our people will forever be bold. Our hearts will forever be loyal. And our children, and their children, will forever and always be free.