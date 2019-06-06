Freedom forever? 0
These words were spoken by President Trump today (June 6, 2019) in France, in his speech commemorating D-Day (June 6, 1944):
Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization. And they showed us the way to love, cherish, and defend our way of life for many centuries to come. Today, as we stand together upon this sacred Earth, we pledge that our nations will forever be strong and united. We will forever be together. Our people will forever be bold. Our hearts will forever be loyal. And our children, and their children, will forever and always be free.
Stirring, exciting, memorable words. And we wish they may be true. But the free world, our nation, our civilization are facing a threat to-day at least as grave as they faced in 1944. And now the enemy is within our gates, in our midst, inside our government. It’s name is still national socialism, now allied with globalism. It again has an ally in Islam. Will we defend our way of life for centuries to come? Will our children, and their children, forever and always be free?
The whole of the President’s speech can be read here.