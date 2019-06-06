President Trump’s D-Day commemoration speech 1

Today, on June 6, 2019, President Trump delivers his very moving speech commemorating D-Day in Normandy:

“This beach, codenamed Omaha, was defended by the Nazis with monstrous firepower, thousands and thousands of mines and spikes driven into the sands so deeply. It was here that tens of thousands of the Americans came. The G.I.s who boarded the landing craft that morning knew that they carried on their shoulders not just the pack of a soldier, but the fate of the world.”