We the conforming masses 1

In a recent post, 2+2=5 (May 27, 2019), we quoted this reference to George Orwell’s 1984:

The torturer O’Brien says, “Sometimes 2+2 are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy becoming sane.”

The fictitious torturer O’Brien has been incarnated as Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza of the New York City Department of Education.

Breitbart reports:

The New York City Department of Education has instructed its teachers that “objectivity” and “individuals” are “white supremacist” concepts. …

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza gave a presentation about “white supremacy” culture. In the lesson, Carranza claims that concepts like “perfectionism,” “paternalism,” and “objectivity” are part of “white supremacy culture.”

Surprisingly, documents from Carranza’s presentation do little to tie these concepts to “white supremacy.” A graphic from Carranza’s lesson explains why “objectivity” is a negative concept. “This can lead to the belief that there is an ultimate truth and that alternative viewpoints or emotions are bad, it’s even inherent in the ‘belief that there is such a thing as being objective’,” the graphic reads.

A separate section of the graphic explains why Carranza lumps “individuality” in with “white supremacy culture”:

This idea is found among people who have little experience of comfort working as part of a team. It can lead to isolation, and emphasize competition over cooperation.

Some employees who have attended Carranza’s training session have claimed that they were labeled “fragile” when they defended themselves against the accusation that they hold racial prejudices. “It’s good work. It’s hard work,” Carranza said in a comment to the New York Post. “And I would hope that anybody that feels that somehow that process is not beneficial to them, I would very respectfully say they are the ones that need to reflect even harder upon what they believe.”

In other words, “It is not easy becoming sane.”

New York school children must be taught to be collectivists. Only Socialists are sane.

.

(Hat-tip to our contributing commenter liz)