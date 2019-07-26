CO2 does us good 0
Man-made global warming?
Malcolm Roberts sizes up the lie:
(Hat-tip to Cogito)
Man-made global warming?
Malcolm Roberts sizes up the lie:
(Hat-tip to Cogito)
Posted under Science by Jillian Becker on Friday, July 26, 2019
Tagged with Against man-made global warming, CO2 benefits, Malcolm Roberts
This post has 0 comments.Permalink
A new edition of Jillian Becker's famous book Hitler's Children: The Story of the Baader-Meinhof Terrorist Gang has been published as an ebook. Find it now at Amazon.