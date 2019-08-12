May it be Joe 9

Which of that dull crowd of Democratic presidential candidates, each of whom ludicrously supposes he/she could run this country competently and handle the world skillfully, is the one to please Republicans and conservatives most if chosen to run against President Trump in next year’s election?

We wish they would choose Joe Biden, because:

Only an incurable optimist – or pessimist – can imagine it possible that he has anything above zero chance of winning. It would be a delightfully amusing irony if the youth-wooing Democratic Party, resentful of whiteness, especially when it’s the color of a male, and even more especially when it’s the color of a heterosexual male, were to nominate that old white husband-and-father. He can be relied on to make offensive, untrue, and really stupid remarks – labelled “gaffes” by the sympathetic media, but they are not mistakes, they are babbles – that inevitably make a lot of voters laugh at him and despise him, and embarrass the Democrats.

What are our readers’ thoughts about this?