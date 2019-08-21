Four hundred years of servitude? 5

The Left is obsessed with race.

Its batwinged theorists, huddled together in their black tower amidst their sulfurous stench, decree that we all are – each and every one of us is – characterized by what race we derive from.

Nothing else about you matters a jot. Your personality, your achievements, your aspirations, your ideas, your talents, your actions – bah!

Achtung! Are you white or not white?

You are to be judged according to the answer to that question.

You are white? You are wrong and bad. You are black? – ah! …

The leading propaganda organ of the American Far Left, the New York Times, has embarked on a project to re-write the whole history of America as the story of blacks enslaved by whites.

They call it PROJECT 1619. You can learn all about it here (if you have two hours and twelve minutes to spare, and are a masochist, or gifted with extraordinary patience, or cursed with insomnia).

The essence of the fiction is that America was founded on injustice from the moment the first slave ship arrived on its shores in August 1619, and continues to be unjust and intolerable.

The deep purpose is to convince the population that President Trump personifies this persistent injustice and must urgently be toppled from power.

However, it’s evil contention is easily and deftly dismissed by Newt Gingrich in this video clip, starting at the 1.32 minute mark:

(Hat-tip to our commenter Jeanne)