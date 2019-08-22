Whom shall we have for dinner? 1

People are not necessary. They need to be thinned out. Culled. The most progressive thinkers urge that they should be phased out totally.

Sophisticated people have given up reproducing. They say they are happier without children. Those brilliant leaders of fashion, Prince Harry and his wife, have promised the world they will have no more than two children out of consideration for the planet. Two children are two too many! Environmentalists say every human being hastens the destruction of Mother Earth.

Abortion is even more popular than drag-queen twerking, giving money to Joe Biden, or inventing ever more agonizing means of dispatching the president of the United States. Hollywood actresses, who are traditional role models and avant-garde trail blazers of desirable lifestyles, have as many abortions as they can fit into their demanding schedules, and inform their fans how delightful the experience is and how happy they are when they get rid of the impertinent invaders who mysteriously find their way into their personally fully owned bodies, and dare to grow parasitically there.

Philosophers say that the human race should not exist at all because it “does harm”. It should stop breeding and so come to an end.

And many of the favorite regimes of “liberals” – tyrannies like those of Iran, China, Saudi Arabia – execute as many citizens as they can in working hours, not wanting to pay overtime rates to the executioners.

Terrorist governments, such as Hamas, kill as many of their neighbors with every kind of weapon they can can afford on the handouts they get from the EU.

National health care is promised by politicians, so the problem of “what to do with mother and father” will be solved by the necessary death panels who will ration medical treatment.

Now there is a new fad coming into vogue. An economical and environmentally friendly way to dispose of superfluous people. Eat them.

Your chosen cut will not be recognizable as having been part of your friend, neighbor, boss, employee, sibling, cousin, or baby. It will be vacuum-packed, possibly marinated, attractively garnished.

Will human joints, ribs, steaks, rump, breast, foot, tongue, flank, leg, shoulder be best roasted, stewed, boiled, braised, baked, casseroled, or minced and eaten raw?

You need not be at a loss. Next year’s top thirty NYT best-sellers as predicted by progressive publishers are all recipe books by famous cooks who have done all the trying out for us.

Bon appétit!

Breitbart reports:

Since cannibalism is found throughout the animal kingdom and therefore is something natural, perhaps it is time for humans to rethink the “ultimate taboo” against eating human flesh, Newsweek proposes in an article …

There is nothing necessarily unethical or unreasonable about eating human flesh, declare psychologists Jared Piazza and Neil McLatchie of Lancaster University, but careful reasoning over the merits of cannibalism is often “overridden by our feelings of repulsion and disgust”.

While not going so far as to recommend cannibalism, saying “there is no need to overcome our repulsion for the foreseeable future”, the two authors suggest that humans could master their aversion for human flesh if they needed to.

“Many people develop disgust for all kinds of meat, while morticians and surgeons quickly adapt to the initially difficult experience of handling dead bodies,” they note. “Our ongoing research with butchers in England suggests that they easily adapt to working with animal parts that the average consumer finds quite disgusting.”

Moreover, the psychological revulsion experienced over the prospect of consuming human flesh is not the product of reason and may even contradict reason, they argue …

“Survivors of the famous 1972 Andes plane crash waited until near starvation before succumbing to reason and eating those who had already died,” they propose.

All sorts of animals eat members of their own species, from spadefoot tadpoles and Australian redback spiders to gulls and pelicans, they state.

And cannibalism can even be found among mammals, they add, such as with many rodents as well as bears, lions, and chimpanzees.

We’ve always suspected there’s much we humans can learn from tadpoles and rodents that will make us better people!

Yet humans seem entrenched in their conviction that anthropophagy is simply wrong, no matter how many conditions are placed on hypothetical scenarios.

Human revulsion toward cannibalism stems from our tendency to associate “personhood and flesh”, the authors propose, even when the flesh in question is no longer living.

Even if we can bring ourselves to deem cannibalism morally acceptable, they contend, “we can’t silence our thoughts about the person it came from” and so our “bias” against eating human flesh persists.

“The way we interact with animals shapes the way we categorize them. Research shows that the more we think of animals as having human properties—that is, as being ‘like us”’—the more we tend to think they’re gross to eat,” they note.

While noting in passing that “philosophers have argued that burying the dead could be wasteful in the context of the fight against world hunger”, the authors ultimately do not propose breaking this taboo “for now”, saying that “we’re as happy as you are to continue accepting the ‘wisdom of repugnance’.”

We urge those of our readers who have not yet perused the satire (listed under Pages in our margin) titled The Last Lecture, to do so soon, before it stops being a satire and becomes a typical everyday story of our time.