Evolution got it wrong 0

Evolution should not have made animals male and female. Bad evolution!

Guided by NBC, we must correct the horrible mistake.

It’s not enough that we must adulate homosexuality. Or even that we must abominate heterosexuality – now we must abandon it.

Thomas D. Williams writes at Breitbart about an article so far beyond stupid as to create a whole new category of human brain activity:

Women are increasingly opting out of heterosexuality because it is “the bedrock of their global oppression,” NBC News asserted in a bizarre opinion piece this week.

“Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women,” writes Marcie Bianco for the NBC News website. “Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.” …

Maybe Ms. Bianco sounds to you like a prize dunce, but she’ll be listened to by feminists for sure.

“As the status quo, heterosexuality is just not working,” she concludes, before explaining just how evil men are and how women are learning to live without them.

“As a snapshot of 2019 America, these stories present a startling picture: Men continue to coerce, harass, rape and kill girls and women — and go to extreme lengths to avoid responsibility for their actions,” she states. “On the other side of the issue, girls and women are challenging heterosexuality, and even absconding from it altogether.” …

“Historically, women have been conditioned to believe that heterosexuality is natural or innate, just as they have been conditioned to believe that their main purpose is to make babies — and if they fail to do so, they are condemned as not ‘real’, or as bad women,” she pronounces.

So heterosexuality is not natural. See? Not natural. And it “doesn’t work” for human females. Although animals will go on doing this unnatural thing to reproduce their species, human beings must realize that they have been doing something against nature for the few million years of their existence and stop it.

Heterosexual men are a blight on the earth and a source of unending woes, one infers.

“Where men seem to never to have to take responsibility for their actions, women always must take responsibility for not only their own actions but the actions of men,” she states. “Absconding from responsibility is the quintessential strategy of the patriarchy; it’s how men stay in control and never lose their power.”

“While men stew in their mess, women are rising,” she continues. “They are taking back control of their lives and their bodies and they are questioning the foundation of the patriarchy — heterosexuality — that has kept them blindly subordinate for centuries.”

The writer comments:

… One cannot help but wonder why NBC News would want to abet such overt and venomous misandry.

Well, NBC is an organ of the Left. The Left is a movement for universal destruction. Whatever helps …