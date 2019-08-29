What Comey did 0

The report from the Department of Justice’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz titled

Report of Investigation of Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s Disclosure of Sensitive Investigative Information and Handling of Certain Memoranda

may be found in full here.

The investigator finds that Comey did not handle certain documents as he should have done according to the agency’s regulations.

The Department of Justice, we are told, does not intend to bring charges against Comey for doing this wrong thing. Apparently it’s too small a wrong thing.

But what James Comey was trying to do was a very big thing. Comey and his fellow conspirators were intent on committing a colossal crime.

They were concocting false evidence of treason to destroy the President of the United States.

It is quite clear that the memos Comey kept at home were deliberately created for unofficial anti-Trump sliming in the media. That is where, after all, the Resistance was and still is fighting its campaign to unseat President Trump.

Comey knew that the “Trump-Putin collusion” investigation was

1) fraudulently predicated

2) not going to reveal Trump collusion

3) being corruptly used by anti-Trump officials – including himself – to sabotage Trump, his administration and his appointees, and to deter anyone thinking of joining Team Trump.

The Comey memos, the Special Counsel authorization, the Mueller Report, the FISA warrants are all official launderings of Hillary Clinton’s dirty dossier and created to further its purpose: to libel and delegitimize President Donald Trump.

They are all exhibits in the abuse of power case (that will never be brought?) against the politically corrupted officials who, under cover of law, conspired to deprive Donald Trump and his associates of their civil rights and the electorate of a duly elected President.

C. Gee August 29, 2019