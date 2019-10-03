If this is racism … 0

… we must all become racists.

If to study mathematics is racist, then racism is a very good thing.

Rod Dreher writes at American Greatness:

In the future, historians will look back upon the suicide of our civilization and will see this poison for what it is. In Seattle, the city’s public schools have decided that everything, even mathematics, has to be seen through the lens of oppression and racism. Below are actual screenshots from the guidelines for math education there:

Read the whole thing here.

The young people who are going to learn real math are those whose parents can afford to put them in private schools. The public school kids of all races are going to get dumber and dumber … and this is going to compel the wokesters in charge of Human Resources at institutions along life’s way to demand changing standards to fit political goals. Eventually, bridges are going to start falling down. That too will be the fault of Whiteness.

Are there any officials in the Democratic Party with the courage to stand up to this? How is it that the people of Seattle, of all places, support this ideologized education? This represents a total corruption of standards. Rochelle Gutierrez is an award-winning professor of education at University of Illinois, and an advocate for the idea that mathematics is deformed by Whiteness. Check out one of her videos here. In it, at one point she says that refusing to politicize math instruction is “dehumanizing”.

The Left’s lust for destroying our civilization has no limit.