Rebelling against extinction 5

A founder of Extinction Rebellion, Gail Bradbrook, explains her beef.

She makes nothing clear to us.

Extinction Rebellion is a movement, started in 2018, of mostly middle-aged people, with what looks like a preponderance of women.

Information from Google:

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement with the stated aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

So it is one of those many organizations of passionate believers in man-made global warming.

Their protest demonstrations are dramatically staged, in spectacular costume, in public places:

The protestors are paid to demonstrate. From the Express:

Extinction Rebellion is paying its campaigners up to £400 a week to cause chaos on the streets of the UK, it has been revealed.

Recently they tried to stop London underground trains from taking people to work by climbing on top of the trains. They were pulled down by irate members of the public.

Who funds them?

They state that they are “transparent” about the sources of their money, which, they say, “is received from crowdfunding, major donors, NGOs and foundations”. But they do not name the major donors, NGOS and foundations.

Maybe we should see their more colorful, less obstreperous, costumed performances simply as entertainments, adding to the gaiety of nations?