The tale of the terrorist and the beautiful spirits 1

It’s a cautionary tale that will be taken no notice of by Our Betters Who Rule Over Us (OBWROUs).

A true story. This is what happened (roughly – details have yet to be clarified):

Usman Khan, a Muslim jihadi terrorist, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for plotting to blow up places and people in London. In prison he said he wanted “to know more about Islam” so he could “become a better British [!] citizen”. The OBWROUs thought that was a jolly good idea and a sure sign that he really, really wanted to reform – and what could help him do that better than plunging himself deep into the teachings of “The Religion of Peace”? (Whose commandments he had in fact been trying to carry out with his plans for murderous attacks in London.) So under their approving eyes he brooded over the Koran that still insisted he should kill the infidel.

Then a bunch of people who think everyone is fundamentally good and who feel sorry for prisoners – “beautiful spirits” who had formed a do-gooding organization at Cambridge University called Learning Together – and who apparently heed the advice of Jesus to “resist not evil”, to forgive, and to love their enemies …

Excuse us a moment while we overcome our nausea! …

… visited him in prison and soon announced that he was reformed.

Now he wanted nothing so much as to be a model for others who had not yet studied the Koran deeply enough or felt the love of the beautiful spirits. He would help them reach those others. So he was let out of prison.

The OBWROUs did instruct him not to go to London, though it no doubt hurt their tender consciences to do so.

The Learning Together beautiful spirits of Cambridge University organized a “rehabilitation” event in the grand Fishmongers’ Hall at one end of London Bridge. There, on Friday November 29, 2019, they would introduce their great success, the reformed Muslim jihadi terrorist. The OBWROUs smilingly gave their consent to lift the London ban for that one day. Such a good cause! Such a splendid example of what love, forgiveness, and resisting not evil could accomplish!

So Usman Khan went to London.

He entered Fishmongers’ Hall, was warmly welcomed by the chief beautiful spirit, Jack Merritt, and a student named Saskia Jones. In return, Khan drew out a big sharp knife and stabbed them to death. He turned and ran out on to London Bridge.

A few people in the hall, fortunately less beautiful of spirit than their hosts, chased him, one with a fire extinguisher as a weapon. The Polish cook employed at the hall, having seen what happened, seized a long sharp whale’s tooth from among the decorations on the wall, ran out after Allah’s soldier and with it kept him pinned to the railing at the side of the bridge. Another man also more brave than beautiful of spirit wrestled the knife from Khan’s hand. Then the police arrived and shot Khan dead.

Will the brave men and the police officers who brought revenge upon Khan face charges of Islamophobia? That would be serious. They’d spend a long time in prison if found guilty. No parole for them. The OBWROUs will see to that.

Additional:

What the Cambridge group Learning Together says they are all about:

“Learning Together brings together people in criminal justice [prison] and higher education institutions [Cambridge University] to study alongside each other in inclusive and transformative learning communities.”

Some persons from the group went on a sponsored 10 mile run to raise funds to buy Usman Khan a computer while he was in prison.

He wrote them a poem to thank them.

Have they now learned something?