A huge electoral victory 1
The Times (UK) reports:
Boris Johnson has pledged to lead a “people’s government” and spread opportunity to every corner of the country after securing an emphatic election win.
Conservative victories in a string of former Labour heartland seats meant that the party secured a majority of 76, the biggest at a general election since Margaret Thatcher’s in 1987.
Jeremy Corbyn conceded defeat at 3.20am.
Hugely important question:
Is the Conservative pro-Brexit victory a symptom of a popular swing away from socialism and globalism in the West generally?
May it be so!