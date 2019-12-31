On this new year’s eve 5

WE WISH OUR READERS AND COMMENTERS

 ENCOURAGERS AND CORRECTORS

CONTRIBUTORS AND OBJECTORS

(but not our enemies, be damned to them!)

HAPPINESS AND SUCCESS IN THE NEW YEAR

2020

AND ALL THEIR YEARS TO COME

 

