On this new year’s eve 5
WE WISH OUR READERS AND COMMENTERS
ENCOURAGERS AND CORRECTORS
CONTRIBUTORS AND OBJECTORS
(but not our enemies, be damned to them!)
HAPPINESS AND SUCCESS IN THE NEW YEAR
2020
AND ALL THEIR YEARS TO COME
Posted under Miscellaneous by Jillian Becker on Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Tagged with New Year's eve 2020
This post has 5 comments.
